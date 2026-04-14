Gate City Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University

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Gate City Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University

About the memberships

2026-2027 Gate City Alumni Chapter Membership Form

General Membership.
$55

Valid until June 29

For alumni and supporters of the Gate City Alumni Chapter.
Provides access and support for chapter initiatives during the fiscal year (July 1 – June 30); expires June 30 regardless of join date.

New/Recent Graduate.
Free

Valid until June 29

For new graduates within one year of their graduation date.
Provides first-year membership at no cost and expires June 30 following one year after graduation.

Lifetime Member (Sustain Fee).
$20

Valid until June 29

For Gate City Alumni Chapter lifetime members maintaining active support of the chapter.
Provides continued support for scholarships, programming, and operations during the fiscal year (July 1 – June 30).

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