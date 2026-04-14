2026-2027 Gate City Alumni Chapter Membership Form

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 29
For alumni and supporters of the Gate City Alumni Chapter.
Provides access and support for chapter initiatives during the fiscal year (July 1 – June 30); expires June 30 regardless of join date.
Valid until June 29
For new graduates within one year of their graduation date.
Provides first-year membership at no cost and expires June 30 following one year after graduation.
Valid until June 29
For Gate City Alumni Chapter lifetime members maintaining active support of the chapter.
Provides continued support for scholarships, programming, and operations during the fiscal year (July 1 – June 30).
$
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