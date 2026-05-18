Hawkins Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Offered by

Hawkins Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

About the memberships

2026-2027 Hawkins Elementary School SPONSORSHIP

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until July 2, 2027

Before proceeding with payment through Zeffy, please let us know if you are able to provide a check or ACH payment. This will allow Hawkins to keep the entirety of your donation and avoid fees! Arrangements can be made to pick up checks directly from your business. Please reach out to [email protected] to confirm sponsorship.

Gold Sponsor
$650

Valid until July 2, 2027

Before proceeding with payment through Zeffy, please let us know if you are able to provide a check or ACH payment. This will allow Hawkins to keep the entirety of your donation and avoid fees! Arrangements can be made to pick up checks directly from your business. Please reach out to [email protected] to confirm sponsorship.

Silver Sponsor
$350

Valid until July 2, 2027

Before proceeding with payment through Zeffy, please let us know if you are able to provide a check or ACH payment. This will allow Hawkins to keep the entirety of your donation and avoid fees! Arrangements can be made to pick up checks directly from your business. Please reach out to [email protected] to confirm sponsorship.

Bronze Sponsor
$200

Valid until July 2, 2027

Before proceeding with payment through Zeffy, please let us know if you are able to provide a check or ACH payment. This will allow Hawkins to keep the entirety of your donation and avoid fees! Arrangements can be made to pick up checks directly from your business. Please reach out to [email protected] to confirm sponsorship.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!