2026-2027 Hawkins Elementary School SPONSORSHIP

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 2, 2027
Before proceeding with payment through Zeffy, please let us know if you are able to provide a check or ACH payment. This will allow Hawkins to keep the entirety of your donation and avoid fees! Arrangements can be made to pick up checks directly from your business. Please reach out to [email protected] to confirm sponsorship.
Valid until July 2, 2027
Before proceeding with payment through Zeffy, please let us know if you are able to provide a check or ACH payment. This will allow Hawkins to keep the entirety of your donation and avoid fees! Arrangements can be made to pick up checks directly from your business. Please reach out to [email protected] to confirm sponsorship.
Valid until July 2, 2027
Before proceeding with payment through Zeffy, please let us know if you are able to provide a check or ACH payment. This will allow Hawkins to keep the entirety of your donation and avoid fees! Arrangements can be made to pick up checks directly from your business. Please reach out to [email protected] to confirm sponsorship.
Valid until July 2, 2027
Before proceeding with payment through Zeffy, please let us know if you are able to provide a check or ACH payment. This will allow Hawkins to keep the entirety of your donation and avoid fees! Arrangements can be made to pick up checks directly from your business. Please reach out to [email protected] to confirm sponsorship.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!