A stylized tree with the words "Wildlings" and "A Charlotte Mason Cottage School" is set against a muted green circular background.
Wildlings Cottage School

Offered by

Wildlings Cottage School

About the memberships

2026-2027 | Huff Family Tuition

Tier 1| Lewis Paideia - Riley
$900

No expiration

Lewis Paideia Tier - Riley


Tier 1 is our Full Cottage School Programme:

  • Two community days each week (Tuesday & Thursday)
  • Two guided at home learning days
  • Full curriculum support

*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts

Tier 1| Lewis Paideia - Logan
$810

No expiration

Lewis Paideia Tier - Logan 10% off


Tier 1 is our Full Cottage School Programme:

  • Two community days each week (Tuesday & Thursday)
  • Two guided at home learning days
  • Full curriculum support

*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts

Tier 2 | Spenser Studium Programme Tuition
$680

No expiration

Spenser Studium Tier- Vance 15% off


Tier 2 is our Community Programme:

  • Two community days each week (Tuesday & Thursday)
  • On- Campus instruction
  • No guided at-home lessons

*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts

Tier 2 | Spenser Studium Programme Tuition - Grady
$640

No expiration

Spenser Studium Tier- Grady 20% off


Tier 2 is our Community Programme:

  • Two community days each week (Tuesday & Thursday)
  • On- Campus instruction
  • No guided at-home lessons

*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts

Tier 2 | Spenser Studium Programme Tuition - Truet
Free

No expiration

Spenser Studium Tier- Truet is free


Tier 2 is our Community Programme:

  • Two community days each week (Tuesday & Thursday)
  • On- Campus instruction
  • No guided at-home lessons

*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts

Background check - (If Applicable)
$9

No expiration

If you will be remaining on campus during Wilding Cottage School hours ( Tier 1 families, presenters, volunteers, or any parent serving in a role that requires regular campus presence), a background check is required for the safety of our community.


*Instructions will be emailed separately as well as noted in your invoice for those who need to complete one.

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