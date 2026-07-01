2026-2027 | Huff Family Tuition

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Lewis Paideia Tier - Riley
Tier 1 is our Full Cottage School Programme:
*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts
No expiration
Lewis Paideia Tier - Logan 10% off
Tier 1 is our Full Cottage School Programme:
*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts
No expiration
Spenser Studium Tier- Vance 15% off
Tier 2 is our Community Programme:
*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts
No expiration
Spenser Studium Tier- Grady 20% off
Tier 2 is our Community Programme:
*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts
No expiration
Spenser Studium Tier- Truet is free
Tier 2 is our Community Programme:
*All prices reflect sibling and on-campus discounts
No expiration
If you will be remaining on campus during Wilding Cottage School hours ( Tier 1 families, presenters, volunteers, or any parent serving in a role that requires regular campus presence), a background check is required for the safety of our community.
*Instructions will be emailed separately as well as noted in your invoice for those who need to complete one.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!