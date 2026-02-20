2026-2027 KEF Take Home Folder

Hosted by
Your company logo will be prominently featured on the folder pockets, ensuring daily visibility and maximum exposure in a high-traffic placement. Folders are printed on high-quality, durable, glossy material designed to last all school year. Your sponsorship also includes social media recognition, giving your business additional exposure within the Krum ISD community. *Logos appear upside down but when folded, will appear right side up on the finished product.
Your company logo will be prominently featured on the inside of the folder, ensuring high visibility. Folders are printed on high-quality, durable, glossy folders designed to last all school year. Your sponsorship also includes social media recognition, giving your business additional exposure within the Krum ISD community.
Your company logo and QR code will be featured inside the folder, ensuring visibility every time a student or parent opens it. The QR code provides an instant, convenient way for families to connect with your business—whether it’s visiting your website, social media, or a special promotion. Folders are printed on high-quality, durable, glossy folders designed to last all school year. Your sponsorship also includes social media recognition, giving your business additional exposure within the Krum ISD community.
Your company logo placed inside the folder, providing consistent visibility each time a student or parent opens it. Folders are printed on high-quality, durable, glossy folders designed to last all school year. Your sponsorship also includes social media recognition, giving your business additional exposure within the Krum ISD community.
