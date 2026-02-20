2026-2027 KEF Take Home Folder

Your company logo and QR code will be featured inside the folder, ensuring visibility every time a student or parent opens it. The QR code provides an instant, convenient way for families to connect with your business—whether it’s visiting your website, social media, or a special promotion. Folders are printed on high-quality, durable, glossy folders designed to last all school year. Your sponsorship also includes social media recognition, giving your business additional exposure within the Krum ISD community.