2026-2027 LFCIS PTO Membership

About the memberships
Valid until June 30
2026-2027 LFCIS PTO Family Annual Membership. With this membership you are giving us permission to contact you for volunteer opportunities! Volunteering is not mandatory, flexible and can be at your own discretion.
Valid until June 30
2026-2027 LFCIS PTO Family Annual Membership - Unavailable to volunteer, but take my money!
Valid until June 30
2026-2027 LFCIS PTO Staff & Teacher Annual Membership.
Renews yearly on: June 30
2026-2027 LFCIS PTO Family Annual Membership for families who are feeling generous and want to pay more than $50 for their membership. May your pillow always be cold and may you get every green light to your destination!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!