2026-2027 Library Program Sponsorship

Your business name is recognized on the banner in the lobby of the library for one year.
Sponsor a bottle at Bottles and Books in August OR Photos with Santa in December. Your company logo will be recognized at the event AND your name will be listed on the banner in the lobby of the library for one year.
Your company logo on a banner in the library lobby for one year.
Our Bottles and Books event in August will feature your name with the flight tastings. In addition, you will be recognized with you logo on the banner in the library lobby for one year. And one ticket to the event.
Not only are you providing 3D printer access, but you're keeping library programming free. Have your logo on the banner in the lobby for one year AND recognition on social media and listed at our events.
An annual sponsorship to keep library events free! Your company logo will be on the banner in the lobby of the library for one year, with social media and website mentions.
You are the premier sponsor for Bottles and Books in August! Your company will be named in all promotional material, your logo displayed at the event, your logo on the annual sponsorship banner in the library lobby, listed recognition at other Friends events, and recognition on social media and our website. And two tickets to the event. ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!
