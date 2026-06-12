2026-2027 LPA Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Plates, Napkins & Cutlery for Teacher Appreciation Lunches
Drinks for Teacher Appreciation Lunches
Cover the cost of a grade's winter holiday appreciation baskets
Monthly Teacher Birthday Topo Coffee
Beginning of the year classroom support funds
Sponsor a teacher grant!
Movie Night Popcorn
Ice Cream Social Sponsor
Parent's Night Out Arcade Rental
Steamplant Rental for Movie Night
Contribute towards the teacher identified big ticket item!
Parent Prom Band
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!