Hosted by

Longfellow Parents Association

About this event

2026-2027 LPA Sponsorship Opportunities

Teacher Appreciation
$10

Plates, Napkins & Cutlery for Teacher Appreciation Lunches

Teacher Appreciation
$25

Drinks for Teacher Appreciation Lunches

Teacher Appreciation
$50

Cover the cost of a grade's winter holiday appreciation baskets

Teacher Appreciation
$175

Monthly Teacher Birthday Topo Coffee

Classroom & Teacher Support
$100

Beginning of the year classroom support funds

Classroom & Teacher Support
$150

Sponsor a teacher grant!

Community Events
$25

Movie Night Popcorn

Community Events
$300

Ice Cream Social Sponsor

Community Events
$400

Parent's Night Out Arcade Rental

Community Events
$600

Steamplant Rental for Movie Night

School Enhancement Project
$40

Contribute towards the teacher identified big ticket item!

Community Event
$35

Parent Prom Band

Add a donation for Longfellow Parents Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!