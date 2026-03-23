Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210

Offered by

Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210

About the memberships

2026-2027 LWC Music Booster Membership

LWC Music Booster Membership 2026-2027 - Solo Level
$30

Valid until May 30

Your name will appear in LWC music programs and you will receive a LWCMB sticker.


Renews yearly.

LWC Music Booster Membership 2026-2027 - Duet Level
$50

Valid until May 30

Soloist level incentives plus two 50/50 split the pot tickets.


Renews yearly.

LWC Music Booster Membership 2026-2027 - Ensemble Level
$100

Valid until May 30

Duet level incentives plus LWC Music short sleeve t-shirt.


Renews yearly.

LWC Music Booster Membership 2026-2027 - Composer Level
$150

Valid until May 30

Ensemble level incentives plus 4 spring musical tickets.


Renews yearly.

LWC Music Booster Membership 2026-2027 - Director Level
$250

Valid until May 30

Composer level incentives plus 2 madrigal tickets.


Renews yearly.

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