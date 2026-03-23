2026-2027 LWC Music Booster Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 30
Your name will appear in LWC music programs and you will receive a LWCMB sticker.
Renews yearly.
Valid until May 30
Soloist level incentives plus two 50/50 split the pot tickets.
Renews yearly.
Valid until May 30
Duet level incentives plus LWC Music short sleeve t-shirt.
Renews yearly.
Valid until May 30
Ensemble level incentives plus 4 spring musical tickets.
Renews yearly.
Valid until May 30
Composer level incentives plus 2 madrigal tickets.
Renews yearly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!