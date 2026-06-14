Upper St. Clair Band & Orchestra Parents Association

Offered by

Upper St. Clair Band & Orchestra Parents Association

About this shop

2026-2027 Marching Band Bundle & Extras

Starter Bundle (Required) item
Starter Bundle (Required) item
Starter Bundle (Required)
$80

10 Days of Band Camp Drinks, 5 Days of Band Camp Frozen Treats, 5 Band Camp Dinners, 1 Student Show Shirt, and 1 Cinch Bag.

0
Marching Band Shoes (Required for Rookies) item
Marching Band Shoes (Required for Rookies)
$37
For rookies and band members who have outgrown last years' shoes. The shoes will be custom fit during band camp and will be in hand before our first performance.
0
Rain Poncho (Required for Rookies) item
Rain Poncho (Required for Rookies)
$10
Required for rookies and anyone who doesn't have their poncho from last year.
0
Hoodie (Optional) item
Hoodie (Optional)
$25
Marching band instrumentalists and managers may wear the hoodie in the stands when it isn't cold enough for a parka. This hoodie is also great for parents on those cool nights!
0
Extra Show T-Shirts (for family/friends) item
Extra Show T-Shirts (for family/friends)
$10

Parents, siblings and friends can show the world they are with the band! The front is printed with the Upper St. Clair "U" logo and "USCHS Marching Band". The back features the 2026 marching season schedule.

0
Chaperone T-Shirts item
Chaperone T-Shirts
$7

Parents can join the fun of marching band, too! We welcome and encourage any parents/guardians to become a band chaperone. These shirts are highly recommended for chaperones. The front is printed with the Upper St. Clair "U" and "USCHS Marching Band". The back highlights your important role as "CHAPERONE"!

0
Pool Party (August 14th @ Montclair Pool from 7-9 p.m. item
Pool Party (August 14th @ Montclair Pool from 7-9 p.m.
$10
The marching band instrumentalists, managers and Pantherettes are invited to a fun night at the pool! Snacks, dessert and drinks will be provided. (This is for students only.)
0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!