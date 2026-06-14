2026-2027 Marching Band Bundle & Extras

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10 Days of Band Camp Drinks, 5 Days of Band Camp Frozen Treats, 5 Band Camp Dinners, 1 Student Show Shirt, and 1 Cinch Bag.
Parents, siblings and friends can show the world they are with the band! The front is printed with the Upper St. Clair "U" logo and "USCHS Marching Band". The back features the 2026 marching season schedule.
Parents can join the fun of marching band, too! We welcome and encourage any parents/guardians to become a band chaperone. These shirts are highly recommended for chaperones. The front is printed with the Upper St. Clair "U" and "USCHS Marching Band". The back highlights your important role as "CHAPERONE"!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!