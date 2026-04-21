2026-2027 Marching Band Registration

The band registration fee covers your participation in marching band and all required uniform pieces. It does NOT include the $65 payment for the Six Flags trip/performance. That will be billed at a later date.





In an effort to make participation more accessible, we have reduced the registration fee for all students. The actual cost per student is $250. If you are able to contribute more to the band program, please consider an additional donation at the bottom of the form.



If you are unable to pay the full amount at this time, please email our Booster Coordinator, Amber LaBau, at [email protected] to make arrangements for a payment plan.