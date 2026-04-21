Centennial Band Boosters

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Centennial Band Boosters

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2026-2027 Marching Band Registration

Band Registration
$190

The band registration fee covers your participation in marching band and all required uniform pieces. It does NOT include the $65 payment for the Six Flags trip/performance. That will be billed at a later date.


In an effort to make participation more accessible, we have reduced the registration fee for all students. The actual cost per student is $250. If you are able to contribute more to the band program, please consider an additional donation at the bottom of the form.

If you are unable to pay the full amount at this time, please email our Booster Coordinator, Amber LaBau, at [email protected] to make arrangements for a payment plan.

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Band Registration - Free & Reduced Lunch
Free

If your student qualifies for the Free & Reduced Lunch Program, their registration fee is waived. Fees for trips, additional t-shirts or replacement uniform pieces are NOT waived. The $65 fee for the Six Flags trip/performance will be billed at a later date.

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Color Guard Registration
$190

The color guard registration fee covers your participation in color guard and all the show uniform & equipment items. It does NOT include the $65 payment for the Six Flags trip/performance. That will be billed at a later date.


In an effort to make participation more accessible, we have reduced the registration fee for all students. The actual cost per student is $250. If you are able to contribute more to the band program, please consider an additional donation at the bottom of the form.

If you are unable to pay the full amount at this time, please email our Booster Coordinator, Amber LaBau, at [email protected] to make arrangements for a payment plan.

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Color Guard Registration - Free & Reduced Lunch
Free

If your student qualifies for the Free & Reduced Lunch Program, their registration fee is waived. Fees for trips, additional t-shirts or replacement uniform/equipment pieces are NOT waived. The $65 fee for the Six Flags trip/performance will be billed at a later date.

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Additional T-Shirt
$15
All students receive ONE field show t-shirt as part of their registration fee. These are worn as part of their uniform. If you would like to purchase additional t-shirts for your student or friends/family, please select the quantity here.
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Color Guard | Windbreaker
$56
All color guard members are required to purchase a windbreaker. If you don't have one, or have lost yours, please select your size here.
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Color Guard | Gloves
$20
Gloves are not required as part of the uniform, but are recommended.
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Color Guard | Flag Bag
$35
Flag bags are not required, but do make transporting your flags easier and helps keep them in good condition.
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