2026-2027 Membership Dues

Offered by
About this shop
Full dues payment for the year
Full dues payment for the year.
Half payment due by Kick-off meeting. Remainder of payment due by 11/15/25.
Half payment due by Kick-off meeting. Remainder of payment due by 11/15/25.
DUE DATE was 7/15. ONLINE ORDERS ARE CLOSED. A limited number of extra shirts will be available for sale at the Kick Off mtg
DUE DATE was 7/15. ONLINE ORDERS ARE CLOSED. A limited number of extra shirts will be available for sale at the Kick Off mtg
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!