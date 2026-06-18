A white rectangle with the teal text "Danscompany" and smaller teal text "of Gainesville" is overlaid on a black background, with a stylized pink dancer silhouette to the right of the text.
Danscompany Of Gainesville Inc

Offered by

Danscompany Of Gainesville Inc

About this shop

2026-2027 Membership Dues

Single/Double/Triple Corps full Dues payment
$300

Full dues payment for the year

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Chrysalis/Encorps full dues payment
$150

Full dues payment for the year.

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Single/Double/Triple Corps partial dues payment
$150

Half payment due by Kick-off meeting. Remainder of payment due by 11/15/25.

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Chrysalis/Encorps partial dues payment
$75

Half payment due by Kick-off meeting. Remainder of payment due by 11/15/25.

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Additional company tshirt (Adult sizes XS - XL)
$20

DUE DATE was 7/15. ONLINE ORDERS ARE CLOSED. A limited number of extra shirts will be available for sale at the Kick Off mtg

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Additional company tshirt (XXL)
$22

DUE DATE was 7/15. ONLINE ORDERS ARE CLOSED. A limited number of extra shirts will be available for sale at the Kick Off mtg

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