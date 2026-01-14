2026-2027 Miss Route 66 Scholarship Organization Sponsorship Form

Hosted by
About this event
These funds help cover the necessary expenses for our organization and our 2026 titleholders as they prepare for Miss Oklahoma & Miss Oklahoma's Teen.
To donate more than $20, please click to add more tickets.
Funds travel and gas allowances for titleholders Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio, Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello, and Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Lake as they serve the community along Route 66 throughout their year of service.
Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online
See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages
To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments
Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online
See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages
To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments
Supports the cost of the competition wardrobe, Opening Number outfit & interview attire for Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio to use during the week of Miss Oklahoma.
Supports the cost of an Evening Gown for Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio, which will be worn for the Miss Oklahoma competition.
Provides financial support for professional photography, including official headshots and required media submissions for Addison Tesio, Miss Lincoln County 2026, throughout her road to Miss Oklahoma and her year of service.
Supports the cost of the competition Rebel Athletic gear that will be worn during the Health & Fitness portion of the Miss Oklahoma Competition!
Official Athletic Wear Sponsor of Miss America
Your sponsorship would directly support the cost of this required competition wear, allowing her to focus on preparation for Miss Oklahoma and her Community Service Initiative (CSI) Lawful Literacy!
Funds travel and gas allowances for Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio, as she serves the community along Route 66 throughout her year of service.
Help our Miss Stroud's Star shine on the Miss Oklahoma Stage! As Sydney Arguello, Miss Stroud 2026, prepares for Miss Oklahoma this June, we need your help! Your donation will directly sponsor her Star, Ezra!
The Miss Oklahoma Star’s program pairs local titleholders with young girls, giving Ezra the chance to experience the magic of the state stage with Sydney! Your generosity ensures she has everything she needs to thrive alongside Sydney during this incredible week!
Ezra will even join our Miss Stroud Sydney during the Evening Gown portion of the Miss Oklahoma competition and throughout the week of Miss Oklahoma June 8 - 13th!
Goal Needed to Raise: $525
(To donate more than $35, just add more tickets, in $35 increments)
Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online
See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages
To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments
Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online
See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages
To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments
Supports the cost of the competition wardrobe, Opening Number outfit & interview attire for Miss Stroud, Sydney Arguello to use during the week of Miss Oklahoma.
Supports the cost of an Evening Gown for Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello, which will be worn for the Miss Oklahoma competition.
Supports the cost of the competition Rebel Athletic gear that will be worn during the Health & Fitness portion of the Miss Oklahoma Competition!
Official Athletic Wear Sponsor of Miss America
Your sponsorship would directly cover the cost of this required competition wear, allowing her to focus on her preparation for Miss Oklahoma and her Community Service Initiative, Very Eagar to Serve (V.E.T.S.)!
Provides financial support for professional photography, including official headshots and required media submissions for Sydney Arguello, Miss Stroud, throughout her road to Miss Oklahoma and her year of service.
Funds travel and gas allowances for Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello, as she serves the community along Route 66 throughout her year of service.
Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online
See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages
To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments
Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online
See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages
To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments
Supports the cost of the competition wardrobe, Opening Number outfit & interview attire for Miss Lincoln County's Teen, LaceyAnn Lake to use during the week of Miss Oklahoma.
Supports the cost of an Evening Gown for Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Lake, which will be worn for the Miss Oklahoma's Teen competition.
Supports the cost of the competition Rebel Athletic gear that will be worn during the Health & Fitness portion of the Miss Oklahoma's Teen Competition!
Official Athletic Wear Sponsor of Miss America
Your sponsorship would directly support the cost of this required competition wear, allowing LaceyAnn to focus on her preparation for Miss Oklahoma's Teen and her Community Service Initiative, Be-Longing!
Provides financial support for professional photography, including official headshots and required media submissions for LaceyAnn Lake, Miss Lincoln County's Teen 2026, throughout her road to Miss Oklahoma's Teen and her year of service.
Funds travel and gas allowances for Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Lake, as she serves the community along Route 66 throughout their year of service.
Covers Miss America license, State Membership Dues, State License Fees, and State Entry Fees.
These funds will be split evenly between our Incoming 2027 Titleholders
To donate more than $20, please add more tickets to the cart
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!