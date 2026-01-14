The Miss Route 66 Scholarship Organization

Hosted by

About this event

2026-2027 Miss Route 66 Scholarship Organization Sponsorship Form

Donation to the Miss Route 66 Scholarship Organization
$20

These funds help cover the necessary expenses for our organization and our 2026 titleholders as they prepare for Miss Oklahoma & Miss Oklahoma's Teen.


To donate more than $20, please click to add more tickets.

The 2026 Fill-Up Station item
The 2026 Fill-Up Station
$300

Funds travel and gas allowances for titleholders Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio, Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello, and Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Lake as they serve the community along Route 66 throughout their year of service. 

Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio Full Page Colored Ad item
Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio Full Page Colored Ad
$750

Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online


See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages


To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments

Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio Full Page Black & White Ad
$350

Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online


See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages


To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments

Miss Lincoln County Wardrobe Fund item
Miss Lincoln County Wardrobe Fund
$700

Supports the cost of the competition wardrobe, Opening Number outfit & interview attire for Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio to use during the week of Miss Oklahoma.

Miss Lincoln County Evening Gown Sponsor item
Miss Lincoln County Evening Gown Sponsor
$500

Supports the cost of an Evening Gown for Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio, which will be worn for the Miss Oklahoma competition.

Miss Lincoln County Media & Portfolio Sponsorship item
Miss Lincoln County Media & Portfolio Sponsorship
$600

Provides financial support for professional photography, including official headshots and required media submissions for Addison Tesio, Miss Lincoln County 2026, throughout her road to Miss Oklahoma and her year of service.

Miss Lincoln County Rebel Athletic Fund item
Miss Lincoln County Rebel Athletic Fund
$200

Supports the cost of the competition Rebel Athletic gear that will be worn during the Health & Fitness portion of the Miss Oklahoma Competition!


Official Athletic Wear Sponsor of Miss America

Your sponsorship would directly support the cost of this required competition wear, allowing her to focus on preparation for Miss Oklahoma and her Community Service Initiative (CSI) Lawful Literacy!

The 2026 Miss Lincoln County Fill-Up Station item
The 2026 Miss Lincoln County Fill-Up Station
$100

Funds travel and gas allowances for Miss Lincoln County Addison Tesio, as she serves the community along Route 66 throughout her year of service. 

Sponsor our Miss Stroud's Star Ezra item
Sponsor our Miss Stroud's Star Ezra
$35

Help our Miss Stroud's Star shine on the Miss Oklahoma Stage! As Sydney Arguello, Miss Stroud 2026, prepares for Miss Oklahoma this June, we need your help! Your donation will directly sponsor her Star, Ezra!


The Miss Oklahoma Star’s program pairs local titleholders with young girls, giving Ezra the chance to experience the magic of the state stage with Sydney! Your generosity ensures she has everything she needs to thrive alongside Sydney during this incredible week!


Ezra will even join our Miss Stroud Sydney during the Evening Gown portion of the Miss Oklahoma competition and throughout the week of Miss Oklahoma June 8 - 13th!


Goal Needed to Raise: $525


(To donate more than $35, just add more tickets, in $35 increments)

Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello Full Page Colored Ad item
Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello Full Page Colored Ad
$750

Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online


See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages


To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments

Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello Full Page Black & White Ad
$350

Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online


See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages


To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments

Miss Stroud Wardrobe Fund item
Miss Stroud Wardrobe Fund
$700

Supports the cost of the competition wardrobe, Opening Number outfit & interview attire for Miss Stroud, Sydney Arguello to use during the week of Miss Oklahoma.

Miss Stroud Evening Gown Sponsorship item
Miss Stroud Evening Gown Sponsorship
$500

Supports the cost of an Evening Gown for Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello, which will be worn for the Miss Oklahoma competition.

Miss Stroud Rebel Athletic Fund item
Miss Stroud Rebel Athletic Fund
$200

Supports the cost of the competition Rebel Athletic gear that will be worn during the Health & Fitness portion of the Miss Oklahoma Competition!


Official Athletic Wear Sponsor of Miss America

Your sponsorship would directly cover the cost of this required competition wear, allowing her to focus on her preparation for Miss Oklahoma and her Community Service Initiative, Very Eagar to Serve (V.E.T.S.)!

Miss Stroud Media & Portfolio Sponsorship item
Miss Stroud Media & Portfolio Sponsorship
$600

Provides financial support for professional photography, including official headshots and required media submissions for Sydney Arguello, Miss Stroud, throughout her road to Miss Oklahoma and her year of service.

The 2026 Miss Stroud Fill-Up Station item
The 2026 Miss Stroud Fill-Up Station
$100

Funds travel and gas allowances for Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello, as she serves the community along Route 66 throughout her year of service. 

Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Full Page Colored Ad item
Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Full Page Colored Ad
$750

Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online


See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages


To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments

Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Full Page B&W Ad
$350

Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online


See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages


To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments

Miss Lincoln County's Teen Wardrobe Fund item
Miss Lincoln County's Teen Wardrobe Fund
$700

Supports the cost of the competition wardrobe, Opening Number outfit & interview attire for Miss Lincoln County's Teen, LaceyAnn Lake to use during the week of Miss Oklahoma.

Miss Lincoln County's Teen Evening Gown Sponsorship item
Miss Lincoln County's Teen Evening Gown Sponsorship
$500

Supports the cost of an Evening Gown for Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Lake, which will be worn for the Miss Oklahoma's Teen competition.

Miss Lincoln County Rebel Athletic Fund item
Miss Lincoln County Rebel Athletic Fund
$200

Supports the cost of the competition Rebel Athletic gear that will be worn during the Health & Fitness portion of the Miss Oklahoma's Teen Competition!


Official Athletic Wear Sponsor of Miss America

Your sponsorship would directly support the cost of this required competition wear, allowing LaceyAnn to focus on her preparation for Miss Oklahoma's Teen and her Community Service Initiative, Be-Longing!

Miss Lincoln County's Teen Media & Portfolio Sponsorship item
Miss Lincoln County's Teen Media & Portfolio Sponsorship
$600

Provides financial support for professional photography, including official headshots and required media submissions for LaceyAnn Lake, Miss Lincoln County's Teen 2026, throughout her road to Miss Oklahoma's Teen and her year of service.

The 2026 Miss Lincoln County's Teen Fill-Up Station item
The 2026 Miss Lincoln County's Teen Fill-Up Station
$100

Funds travel and gas allowances for Miss Lincoln County's Teen LaceyAnn Lake, as she serves the community along Route 66 throughout their year of service. 

Franchise Fee Sponsorship item
Franchise Fee Sponsorship
$3,200

Covers Miss America license, State Membership Dues, State License Fees, and State Entry Fees.

Donation to the Miss Route 66 General Scholarship Fund item
Donation to the Miss Route 66 General Scholarship Fund
$20

These funds will be split evenly between our Incoming 2027 Titleholders


To donate more than $20, please add more tickets to the cart

