Offered by

National Charity League Inc Conejo Valley Chapter

About the memberships

2026-2027 NCL Dues for Patroness with 1 Ticktocker on Payment Plan

Available until Jun 30
Patroness with 1 Ticktocker - SECOND Payment
$365

This is for NCL Conejo Valley Chapter Patroness with 1 Ticktocker- Second Payment:


This payment covers the following:

NCL Ball/Senior Recognition Assessment: $250

Patroness Regular Meeting Fee: $115


**Please make sure to mark "Custom" or "Other" and, then add "$0" for "Keep Zeffy free" section at checkout (these extra donations go to Zeffy and not NCL)**


Available until Aug 16
Patroness with 1 Ticktocker- THIRD Payment
$225

This is for NCL Conejo Valley Chapter Patroness with 1 Ticktocker- Third Payment:


This payment covers the following:

Mother/Daughter Photo: $20

New Member Dinner Meeting Fee: $35

2027 Announcement Tea for all ($170, $85*2)


**Please make sure to mark "Custom" or "Other" and, then add "$0" for "Keep Zeffy free" section at checkout (these extra donations go to Zeffy and not NCL)**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!