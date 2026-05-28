2026-2027 NCL Dues for Patroness with 1 Ticktocker on Payment Plan

Offered by
About the memberships
This is for NCL Conejo Valley Chapter Patroness with 1 Ticktocker- Second Payment:
This payment covers the following:
NCL Ball/Senior Recognition Assessment: $250
Patroness Regular Meeting Fee: $115
**Please make sure to mark "Custom" or "Other" and, then add "$0" for "Keep Zeffy free" section at checkout (these extra donations go to Zeffy and not NCL)**
This is for NCL Conejo Valley Chapter Patroness with 1 Ticktocker- Third Payment:
This payment covers the following:
Mother/Daughter Photo: $20
New Member Dinner Meeting Fee: $35
2027 Announcement Tea for all ($170, $85*2)
**Please make sure to mark "Custom" or "Other" and, then add "$0" for "Keep Zeffy free" section at checkout (these extra donations go to Zeffy and not NCL)**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!