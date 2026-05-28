2026-2027 NCL Dues for Patroness with 1 Ticktocker on Payment Plan

This is for NCL Conejo Valley Chapter Patroness with 1 Ticktocker- Second Payment:





This payment covers the following:

NCL Ball/Senior Recognition Assessment: $250

Patroness Regular Meeting Fee: $115





**Please make sure to mark "Custom" or "Other" and, then add "$0" for "Keep Zeffy free" section at checkout (these extra donations go to Zeffy and not NCL)**



