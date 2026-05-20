Hmong American Association Of Oklahoma Inc

Hosted by

Hmong American Association Of Oklahoma Inc

About this event

2026-2027 Oklahoma Hmong New Year Vendor Registration

19400 E 630 Rd

Inola, OK 74036, USA

Food Booth (20x40)
$4,500

Food and drinks only - Only ready-to-eat food and beverages are allowed. Raw produce, packaged snacks, merchandise, or any non-consumable items are strictly prohibited. Absolutely no fruits allowed. **Sugar cane juice is permitted with an additional non-refundable fee.

Deposit: $1,500
Registration Fee: $3,000

Boba/Specialty Drinks Booth (10x20)
$2,250

Boba & specialty drinks, ice cream or specialty desserts only – absolutely no food, merchandise or misc items.

Fruit is permitted for an additional non-refundable fee.

Deposit: $750
Registration Fee: $1,500

General/Merchandise Booth (10x20)
$750

Clothing, movies, music, toys, gifts, fruits. No food, no specialty drinks.

Sugar cane juice is permitted with an additional non-refundable fee.

Deposit: $250
Registration Fee: $500

Fruit Booth (10x20)
$750

No cooked food, fried food, packaged meals, snacks, candy, beverages, boba, smoothies, desserts, or specialty drinks permitted in fruit vendor spaces.

Sugar cane juice is permitted with an additional non-refundable fee.

Deposit: $250
Registration Fee: $500

Informational (10x10)
$150

Product promotion/advertising, free activities. – no sales)

Deposit: $50
Registration Fee: $100

Non-Profit (10x10)
$100

Must be tax-exempt with a valid EIN.

Deposit: $0
Registration Fee: $100

Add On Sugar Cane Juice
$1,500

Add on to food and fruit booths only. No other type of drink or specialty drinks.

Add On Fruit
$500

Add on to the specialty bobas booths only.

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