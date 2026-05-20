2026-2027 Oklahoma Hmong New Year Vendor Registration

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About this event
Food and drinks only - Only ready-to-eat food and beverages are allowed. Raw produce, packaged snacks, merchandise, or any non-consumable items are strictly prohibited. Absolutely no fruits allowed. **Sugar cane juice is permitted with an additional non-refundable fee.
Deposit: $1,500
Registration Fee: $3,000
Boba & specialty drinks, ice cream or specialty desserts only – absolutely no food, merchandise or misc items.
Fruit is permitted for an additional non-refundable fee.
Deposit: $750
Registration Fee: $1,500
Clothing, movies, music, toys, gifts, fruits. No food, no specialty drinks.
Sugar cane juice is permitted with an additional non-refundable fee.
Deposit: $250
Registration Fee: $500
No cooked food, fried food, packaged meals, snacks, candy, beverages, boba, smoothies, desserts, or specialty drinks permitted in fruit vendor spaces.
Sugar cane juice is permitted with an additional non-refundable fee.
Deposit: $250
Registration Fee: $500
Product promotion/advertising, free activities. – no sales)
Deposit: $50
Registration Fee: $100
Must be tax-exempt with a valid EIN.
Deposit: $0
Registration Fee: $100
Add on to food and fruit booths only. No other type of drink or specialty drinks.
Add on to the specialty bobas booths only.
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