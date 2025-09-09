2026-2027 PTA Memberships & Spirit Store (cloned)

*SPECIAL* 1 Spirit Wear T-shirt + 1 PTA Membership item
*SPECIAL* 1 Spirit Wear T-shirt + 1 PTA Membership
$21

Student or Adult General PTA Membership PLUS the new 2025-2026 spirit shirt included. A bulk order will be placed on Monday, August 18th, and the spirit shirt will be delivered to your student two weeks later. Sizes to be selected on next page.

2025-2026 PTA General Membership ONLY item
2025-2026 PTA General Membership ONLY
$11

Student & Adult General Membership only. No shirt included. By becoming a member you receive voting rights and a voice to what programs, activities, and budget spending occur throughout 2025-2026. We will be having General Membership meetings to allow you to do so.

2025-2026 Spirit Shirt Only (Delivered by Sept 26th) item
2025-2026 Spirit Shirt Only (Delivered by Sept 26th)
$15

Pre-order the 2025-2026 Spirit Shirt and A bulk order will be placed on Monday, Sept 8th, and the spirit shirt will be delivered to your student two weeks later. Sizes to be selected on next page.

Youth XS (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail) item
Youth XS (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail)
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Youth Extra Small - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered at Meet the Teacher.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth S - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail) item
Youth S - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail)
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. SIZE Youth Small - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered at Meet the Teacher.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth M - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail) item
Youth M - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail)
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Youth Medium - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered at Meet the Teacher.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth M - Bella Canvas Sewell Seahawks item
Youth M - Bella Canvas Sewell Seahawks
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Youth Medium - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered at Meet the Teacher.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth L - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail) item
Youth L - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail)
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Youth Large - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered at Meet the Teacher.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth XL - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail) item
Youth XL - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail)
$16.24

Youth Extra Large - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered at Meet the Teacher.


Includes Sales Tax

Adult Large - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail) item
Adult Large - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail)
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Adult Large - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered at Meet the Teacher.


Includes Sales Tax

Adult X-Large - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail) item
Adult X-Large - (Last Year's Shirt - Limited Avail)
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Adult Extra large - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered at Meet the Teacher.


Includes Sales Tax

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing