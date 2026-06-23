PTA California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

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PTA California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

About this event

2026-2027 PTA Registration and General Fund Donation

PTA Membership item
PTA Membership
$11

PTA membership is per adult, and you must be a paid member to vote at the PTA meetings. Typically one parent/guardian per household joins, but you are welcome to have more than one member per household. Thank you for joining the Proctor PTA!

PTA Annual Fund item
PTA Annual Fund
Pay what you can

Suggested $100 per child


To adequately support the various activities and events that the PTA funds, we suggest a donation of $100 PER CHILD. If $100 per child is not possible for your family at this point, we encourage you to donate what you can - any amount is greatly appreciated!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!