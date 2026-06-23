2026-2027 PTA Registration and General Fund Donation

About this event
PTA membership is per adult, and you must be a paid member to vote at the PTA meetings. Typically one parent/guardian per household joins, but you are welcome to have more than one member per household. Thank you for joining the Proctor PTA!
Suggested $100 per child
To adequately support the various activities and events that the PTA funds, we suggest a donation of $100 PER CHILD. If $100 per child is not possible for your family at this point, we encourage you to donate what you can - any amount is greatly appreciated!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!