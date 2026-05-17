2026–2027 PTO Sponsorship & Community Partnership Opportunities

Thank you for supporting our PTO and helping us enrich the school experience for our students, teachers, and staff.





Platinum Sponsors are premier partners of our PTO and provide the highest level of support for our programs throughout the 2026–2027 school year. Your partnership helps fund school events, appreciation activities, and community-building experiences that extend beyond the classroom.





Platinum Sponsor benefits include:

Name/Logo included on PTO website with link

Name/Logo included in weekly PTO email

Recognition on PTO social media with link

Color Run event signage (sponsor-provided signage/materials displayed at the event)

Name/Logo included on Color Run t-shirt

Name/Logo included in the school yearbook

Opportunity to table at the Color Run event (sponsor-provided setup, subject to availability and event guidelines)

We are grateful for your support and partnership in making our school events possible and creating meaningful experiences for our school community.