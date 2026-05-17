2026–2027 PTO Sponsorship & Community Partnership Opportunities

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About this event
Thank you for supporting our PTO and helping us enrich the school experience for our students, teachers, and staff.
Platinum Sponsors are premier partners of our PTO and provide the highest level of support for our programs throughout the 2026–2027 school year. Your partnership helps fund school events, appreciation activities, and community-building experiences that extend beyond the classroom.
Platinum Sponsor benefits include:
We are grateful for your support and partnership in making our school events possible and creating meaningful experiences for our school community.
Thank you for supporting our PTO and helping us enrich the school experience for our students, teachers, and staff.
Gold Sponsors play a vital role in supporting our programs throughout the 2026–2027 school year. Your partnership helps fund school events, appreciation activities, and community-building experiences that extend beyond the classroom.
Gold Sponsor benefits include:
We are grateful for your support and partnership in making our school events possible and creating meaningful experiences for our school community.
Thank you for supporting our PTO and helping us enrich the school experience for our students, teachers, and staff.
Silver Sponsors play an important role in supporting our programs throughout the 2026–2027 school year. Your partnership helps fund school events, appreciation activities, and community-building experiences that extend beyond the classroom.
Silver Sponsor benefits include:
We are grateful for your support and partnership in making our school events possible and creating meaningful experiences for our school community.
Thank you for supporting our PTO and helping us enrich the school experience for our students, teachers, and staff.
Bronze Sponsors play an important role in supporting our programs throughout the 2026–2027 school year. Your partnership helps fund school events, appreciation activities, and community-building experiences that extend beyond the classroom.
Bronze Sponsor benefits include:
We are grateful for your support and partnership in making our school events possible and creating meaningful experiences for our school community.
During the winter holiday season, our PTO treats teachers and staff to a special catered luncheon as a way to celebrate and show appreciation for their hard work throughout the year.
This event is typically held in early December each year.
This event gives teachers the opportunity to step away from their classrooms and enjoy a shared holiday meal together, while parent volunteers supervise students in classrooms during this time.
We are seeking sponsorship of a fully catered lunch for our staff holiday celebration for approximately 55 teachers and staff members.This may include a restaurant or catering business providing a complete meal for the group, or a business sponsoring the cost of the catered meal so it can be arranged through a local restaurant or preferred provider (such as a full-service restaurant catering experience).
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this item or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up with you to coordinate timing and details.
During our annual Color Run, our school hosts a community celebration where students, families, and staff come together for a day of fun, school spirit, and connection.
As part of this event (typically held in early spring, date TBD), we bring an In-N-Out Burger truck to campus where families and students are able to purchase meals directly. We also provide a complimentary meal for our teachers and staff as a way to show appreciation for their support in making this event a success.
We are seeking sponsorship of the teacher and staff meal portion of this experience. This sponsorship supports a complimentary In-N-Out Burger meal for approximately 55 teachers and staff. Based on an estimated cost of $8 per meal, the sponsorship covers the full staff meal experience during the event.
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this item or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up with you to coordinate timing and details.
On Veterans Day, our school hosts a ceremony honoring those who have served, followed by a breakfast for attending families and their students.
We are seeking a donated floral arrangement to help enhance the reception and breakfast area and create a welcoming, thoughtful atmosphere for guests during this event.
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this item or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up with you to coordinate timing and details.
On Veterans Day, our school hosts a ceremony honoring those who have served, followed by a breakfast for attending families and their students.
We are seeking a donated coffee or beverage service to help provide refreshments for guests and support a welcoming, comfortable experience during this event.
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this item or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up with you to coordinate timing and details.
On Veterans Day, our school hosts a ceremony honoring those who have served, followed by a breakfast for attending families and their students.
We are seeking a donated selection of pastries or breakfast items to be shared with guests and help create a warm and welcoming breakfast experience during this event.
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this item or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up with you to coordinate timing and details.
During Teacher Appreciation Week (Early May) , we celebrate our teachers and staff with a week of special events designed to show gratitude for their hard work and dedication.
We are seeking sponsorship of a coffee truck experience for approximately 55 staff members, providing coffee, beverages, and refreshments as a morning appreciation treat.
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this service or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up to coordinate timing and details.
During Teacher Appreciation Week (Early May), we provide a fun, interactive experience for teachers and staff as part of their celebration week.
We are seeking sponsorship of an activity experience such as a flower bar, hat bar or similar hands-on creative activity for approximately 55 staff members to enjoy.
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this experience or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up to coordinate timing and details.
During Teacher Appreciation Week (Early May), we provide a special lunch for our teachers and staff as part of a week-long celebration of appreciation.
We are seeking sponsorship of a staff lunch for approximately 55 teachers and staff, either through catered service or a restaurant partner, to provide a meaningful meal during the school day.
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this service or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up to coordinate timing and details.
During Teacher Appreciation Week, we provide daily surprise treats and refreshments to show appreciation for our teachers and staff.
We are seeking sponsorship of a specialty treat experience for approximately 55 teachers and staff, such as smoothie bowls, boba tea, or similar refreshments.
This is an in-kind donation opportunity. No payment is collected through this form. By selecting this item, you are indicating your commitment to provide this item or sponsor it through your business. A member of our PTO team will follow up to coordinate timing and details.
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