2026-2027 Registration

This class is your child's first introduction to school! Through music, activities, and other learning opportunities, your child will gain independence and become more familiar with our school. The class is also designed to give caregivers the opportunity to interact with the children they bring to class in a mentored educational setting while also meeting other moms, dads, and caregivers.
9:15am - 11:15am
Day TBD - $973.50
Separation from the family is a new concept for most 2-year-olds. The focus of the Tots class is helping them transition away from caregivers and toward independence. Practicing skills such as handwashing and caring for belongings helps the children see themselves as part of a new community where they can have active experiences engaging the world around them.
9:00am - 11:30am (Sept. - Dec.)
9:00am - 11:45am (Jan. - June)
2 Day (T, Th) - $2600.
9:00am - 11:30am (Sept. - Dec.)
9:00am - 11:45am (Jan. - June)
2 Day (T, Th) - $2600.
9:00am - 11:30am (Sept. - Dec.)
9:00am - 11:45am (Jan. - June)
3 Day (M, W, F) - $3725.
9:00am - 11:30am (Sept. - Dec.)
9:00am - 11:45am (Jan. - June)
3 Day (M, W, F) - $3725.
9:00am - 11:30am (Sept. - Dec.)
9:00am - 11:45am (Jan. - June)
5 Day (M - F) - $6325.
9:00am - 11:30am (Sept. - Dec.)
9:00am - 11:45am (Jan. - June)
5 Day (M - F) - $6325.
Three-year-olds are just starting to come into their own! They are beginning to develop their executive functioning skills; planning, solving problems, and adapting to new situations. These new critical and creative skills emerge as the children experience our explorative play curriculum.
8:40am - 11:45am
3 Day (Days TBD) - $4120.
4 Day (Days TBD) - $5350.
5 Day (M - F) - $6550.
Four-year-olds are ready for action! They are developmentally ready to make choices, work together, follow their own curiosity and further explore the foundations of literacy, math, and hands-on science. Our curriculum provides the academic and social building blocks needed for kindergarten readiness.
8:50am - 12:00pm
4 day (M - Th) - $5350.
8:50am - 12:00pm
5 day (M - F) - $6550.
It's not a race! Some children need the gift of time before heading off to kindergarten. Our Pre-K/TK program ensures each child has the opportunity for success once they leave our loving community. Here, children are given extra time to flourish in our unique learning environment where the familiar curriculum allows the child to develop maturity and his/her unique abilities with the guidance of teachers who they know and love.
8:50am - 12:00pm
5 Day (M - F) - $6550.00
Nursery children have the opportunity to further explore our curriculum through an afternoon of academic, social-emotional, cognitive and gross motor learning experiences. Parents provide a nut-free. This is a full year class, September - June.
12:00pm - 3:00pm
Wednesday (tentative) - $1475.00
Pre-K children have the opportunity to further explore our curriculum through an afternoon of academic, social-emotional, cognitive and gross motor learning experiences. Parents provide a nut-free lunch. This is a full year class, September - June.
12:00pm - 3:00pm
Wednesday (tentative) - 1475.00
If your class is SOLD OUT, please join the waitlist.
Sometimes a spot will open up!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!