NPMS Registration 2026-2027

About this event
Regardless number of students register, each family only need to pay one registration fee per school year. Registration fee $125 is not refundable.
Tuition includes additional $65 that will go towards class fund and school-wide activities.
I understand that my family’s contribution of time is required for the successful running of NPMS. I will contribute at least the minimum service hours or pay the Service Opt-Out Fee at the time of registration.
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