North Peninsula Mandarin School

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North Peninsula Mandarin School

About this event

NPMS Registration 2026-2027

Hillsdale High School

Registration Fee (Per Family)
$125

Regardless number of students register, each family only need to pay one registration fee per school year. Registration fee $125 is not refundable.

Tuition (Per Student)
$915

Tuition includes additional $65 that will go towards class fund and school-wide activities.

Service Opt-Out Fee (Per Family/ Optional)
$250

I understand that my family’s contribution of time is required for the successful running of NPMS. I will contribute at least the minimum service hours or pay the Service Opt-Out Fee at the time of registration.

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