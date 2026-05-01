2026 - 2027 Saints and Hawks Pre-Tryout Skates

Hosted by
About this event
High Schools in Hawks District: Canyon Hills HS, Crawford HS, Grossmont Union SD, Hoover HS, Innovation HS – Lemon Grove, Lincoln HS, Morse HS, Patrick Henry HS, San Pasqual Valley HS, St. Augustine HS, Sweetwater Unified SD
High Schools in Hawks District: Canyon Hills HS, Crawford HS, Grossmont Union SD, Hoover HS, Innovation HS – Lemon Grove, Lincoln HS, Morse HS, Patrick Henry HS, San Pasqual Valley HS, St. Augustine HS, Sweetwater Unified SD
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!