Saints San Diego Hockey

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Saints San Diego Hockey

About this event

2026 - 2027 Saints and Hawks Pre-Tryout Skates

One Mite Pre-Tryout Skate (Birth Years: 2018 and up)
Free
Two Mite Pre-Tryout Skates (Birth Years: 2018 and up)
Free
One Squirt Pre-Tryout Skate (Birth years: 2016 & 2017)
$30
Two Squirt Pre-Tryout Skates (Birth years: 2016 & 2017)
$50
One Peewee Pre-Tryout Skate (Birth years: 2014 & 2015)
$30
Two Peewee Pre-Tryout Skates (Birth years: 2014 & 2015)
$50
One Bantam Pre-Tryout Skate (Birth years: 2012 & 2013)
$30
Two Bantam Pre-Tryout Skates (Birth years: 2012 & 2013)
$50
One 16U AA Pre-Tryout Skate (Birth Years: 2010 and 2011)
$30
One 18U AA Pre-Tryout Skate (Birth Years: 2008 and 2009)
$30
One Hawks High School Pre-Tryout Skate (Class of 2027-2030)
$30

High Schools in Hawks District: Canyon Hills HS, Crawford HS, Grossmont Union SD, Hoover HS, Innovation HS – Lemon Grove, Lincoln HS, Morse HS, Patrick Henry HS, San Pasqual Valley HS, St. Augustine HS, Sweetwater Unified SD

Two Hawks High School Pre-Tryout Skates(Class of 2027-2030)
$50

High Schools in Hawks District: Canyon Hills HS, Crawford HS, Grossmont Union SD, Hoover HS, Innovation HS – Lemon Grove, Lincoln HS, Morse HS, Patrick Henry HS, San Pasqual Valley HS, St. Augustine HS, Sweetwater Unified SD

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