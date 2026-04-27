2026-2027 School Supply Fee

Select this to add your student. You will be asked for their name and grade. If you have multiple children, hit "ADD" to equal the number of children attending. You will be asked for each of their names and grades.
Select this to add your student. You will be asked for their name and grade. If you have multiple children, hit "ADD" to equal the number of children attending. You will be asked for each of their names and grades.
Payment Plan
$5
Can't pay the full fee? Pay what you can now and make another payment when you can.
Can't pay the full fee? Pay what you can now and make another payment when you can.
Sponsor another student
$30
Help sponsor another student whose family is unable to pay this fee
Help sponsor another student whose family is unable to pay this fee
Extra $5 towards another student
$5
Every little bit helps! Select this If you want to give an extra $5, $10, $15, $20, or $25 to help cover the fee for other students.
Every little bit helps! Select this If you want to give an extra $5, $10, $15, $20, or $25 to help cover the fee for other students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!