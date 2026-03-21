2026 - 2027 School Supply Kit Orders

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1 | Plastic Pencil Box
12 | Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened Pencils
5 | 24 Count Crayola Crayons
1 | 10 Count Crayola Markers Broad-Line WASHABLE
1 | 12 Count Crayola Colored Pencils
4 | Expo Markers, Black, FINE TIP, Low Odor
6 | Elmer's Glue Sticks, LARGE, .77 oz.
1 | Kids Pointed Fiskar's Scissors
8 | 4 oz. Cans of Play Doh
1 | Plastic Pencil Box
5 | 24 Count Crayola Crayons
12 | Expo Markers, Black, FINE TIP, Low Odor
24 | Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened Pencils
8 | Elmer's Glue Sticks, LARGE, .77 oz.
1 | Fiskars Kids Pointed Scissors, NO CAPS
4 | 4 oz. Cans of Play Doh
4 | Pink Erasers
1 | 2 Pocket Folder Any Color
1 | Plastic Pencil Box
24 | Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened Pencils
2 | Pink Erasers
4 | 24 Count Crayola Crayons
10 | Elmer's Glue Sticks, SMALL
2 | Highlighters (No Specification)
8 | Expo Markers, Black, FINE TIP, Low Odor
1 | Fiskars Kids Pointed Scissors
1 | Blue Single Subject Spiral Notebook, Wide Ruled
1 | Green Single Subject Spiral Notebook, Wide Ruled
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Red
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Blue
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Yellow
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Green
4 | 4 oz. Cans of Play Doh
1 | 12 Count Colored Pencils
1 | Composition Book, Wide Ruled, 100 Pages
1 | 24 Count Crayons
1 | 24 Count Multicultural Crayons
1 | Dry Erase Markers (4 Color Set - Chisel Tip)
2 | Dry Erase Markers (Fine Point)
2 | Erasers (Paper Mate - Pink Pearl- Large)
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Red
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Blue
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Yellow
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Green
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Black
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Orange
3 | Elmer’s Washable Glue Stick (Purple .77oz)
1 | Highlighters (4 Color Set - Chisel Tip)
20 | Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened Pencils
1 | Scissors (pointed)
1 | School Box (Plastic)
1 | Zippered Pencil Pouch
1 | Accordian File Folder Plastic
1 | 12 Count Crayola Colored Pencils
1 | Composition Book, Wide Ruled
1 | 24 Count Crayola Crayons
2 | Dry Erase Markers, CHISEL TIP
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Red
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Blue
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Yellow
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Green
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Black
6 | Elmer's Glue Sticks, SMALL
2 | Highlighters
1 | Index Cards, 3x5, Ruled
1 | 8 or 10 Count Crayola Bold, Washable Markers
20 | Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened Pencils
1 | Fiskars Kids Pointed Scissors
1 | 12 Count Crayola Colored Pencils
1 | 8 OR 10 Count Crayola Markers Bold Washable
1 | 24 Count Crayola Crayons
1 | Highlighter Pen Style Chisel Tip Pink
1 | Highlighter Pen Style Chisel Tip Yellow
1 | Highlighter Pen Style Chisel Tip Blue
48 | Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened Pencils
1 | Filler Paper 100 Ct. (Girls = Wide Ruled & Boys = College Ruled)
1 | Five Star Pencil Pouch, 3 Ring and 3 Zippers
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Red
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Blue
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Yellow
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Green
1 | Poly-Plastic Folder Black
1 | Mead Five Star Binder - Zipper 2 Inch 3-Ring Binder, Expansion Panel and Expanding File
$
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