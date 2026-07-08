San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

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San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

About this event

2026-2027 Season Subscription

NEW DIAMOND SUBSCRIPTION- SATURDAY
$500

An Invitation Beyond the Performance
Includes 3 Saturday Concerts: Premium Orchestra, Rows A-H plus:
✨ 3 Cabaret performances throughout the year

✨ 2 Chamber Chorale performances
✨ Special invitations and behind-the-scenes experiences
✨ Opportunities to connect with the artists and SDGMC community

Platinum Subscription: Saturday
$205

3 Saturday concerts: Premium Orchestra, Rows A-H

Gold Subscription: Saturday
$149

3 Saturday concerts: Orchestra, Rows J-Q

Silver Subscription: Saturday
$123

3 Saturday concerts: Orchestra, Rows R-V


NEW DIAMOND SUBSCRIPTION- SUNDAY
$500

An Invitation Beyond the Performance:
Includes 2 Sunday Concerts, and 1 Saturday night show: Premium Orchestra Rows A-H plus:
✨ 3 Cabaret performances throughout the year

✨ 2 Chamber Chorale performances
✨ Special invitations and behind-the-scenes experiences
✨ Opportunities to connect with the artists and SDGMC community

Platinum Subscription: Sunday
$205

2 Sunday concerts: Premium Orchestra, Rows A-H

1 Saturday night Summer Concert

Gold Subscription: Sunday
$149

2 Sunday concerts: Orchestra, Rows J-Q

1 Saturday night concert

Silver Subscription: Saturday
$123

2 Sunday concerts: Orchestra, Rows R-V

1 Saturday night Summer concert

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