2026-2027 Season Subscription

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About this event
An Invitation Beyond the Performance
Includes 3 Saturday Concerts: Premium Orchestra, Rows A-H plus:
✨ 3 Cabaret performances throughout the year
✨ 2 Chamber Chorale performances
✨ Special invitations and behind-the-scenes experiences
✨ Opportunities to connect with the artists and SDGMC community
3 Saturday concerts: Premium Orchestra, Rows A-H
3 Saturday concerts: Orchestra, Rows J-Q
3 Saturday concerts: Orchestra, Rows R-V
An Invitation Beyond the Performance:
Includes 2 Sunday Concerts, and 1 Saturday night show: Premium Orchestra Rows A-H plus:
✨ 3 Cabaret performances throughout the year
✨ 2 Chamber Chorale performances
✨ Special invitations and behind-the-scenes experiences
✨ Opportunities to connect with the artists and SDGMC community
2 Sunday concerts: Premium Orchestra, Rows A-H
1 Saturday night Summer Concert
2 Sunday concerts: Orchestra, Rows J-Q
1 Saturday night concert
2 Sunday concerts: Orchestra, Rows R-V
1 Saturday night Summer concert
$
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