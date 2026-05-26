2026–2027 Full Season Concert Tickets

Receive admission to all six Thursday evening performances during Scottsdale Philharmonic’s 2026–2027 season.





Thursday performances begin at 7:00 PM and feature the same full professional orchestra and concert program as Sunday performances in a more intimate evening concert setting.





Thursday Night Season Pass benefits apply to the following performances:





• October 1, 2026

• November 12, 2026

• December 17, 2026

• February 11, 2027

• April 29, 2027

• June 24, 2027





Open seating is included within the General Admission section.





Your season pass purchase is considered a donation to Scottsdale Philharmonic.