2026–2027 Full Season Concert Tickets

About this event
Receive admission to all six Thursday evening performances during Scottsdale Philharmonic’s 2026–2027 season.
Thursday performances begin at 7:00 PM and feature the same full professional orchestra and concert program as Sunday performances in a more intimate evening concert setting.
Thursday Night Season Pass benefits apply to the following performances:
• October 1, 2026
• November 12, 2026
• December 17, 2026
• February 11, 2027
• April 29, 2027
• June 24, 2027
Open seating is included within the General Admission section.
Your season pass purchase is considered a donation to Scottsdale Philharmonic.
Receive admission to all six Sunday afternoon performances during Scottsdale Philharmonic’s 2026–2027 season.
Sunday performances begin at 4:00 PM and feature open seating within the General Admission section.
Sunday General Admission Season Pass benefits apply to the following performances:
• October 4, 2026
• November 15, 2026
• December 20, 2026
• February 14, 2027
• May 2, 2027
• June 27, 2027
Your season pass purchase is considered a donation to Scottsdale Philharmonic.
Receive admission to all six Sunday afternoon performances during Scottsdale Philharmonic’s 2026–2027 season.
Sunday VIP performances begin at 4:00 PM and include open seating within Scottsdale Philharmonic’s premium VIP section located closest to the orchestra for a more immersive concert experience.
Sunday VIP Season Pass benefits apply to the following performances:
• October 4, 2026
• November 15, 2026
• December 20, 2026
• February 14, 2027
• May 2, 2027
• June 27, 2027
Your season pass purchase is considered a donation to Scottsdale Philharmonic.
Receive reserved seating for up to four guests at every Thursday performance throughout Scottsdale Philharmonic’s 2026–2027 season.
Jr Elite Partners also receive recognition in Scottsdale Philharmonic’s printed concert programs for 12 months.
Jr Elite Partner benefits apply to the following Thursday performances:
• October 1, 2026
• November 12, 2026
• December 17, 2026
• February 11, 2027
• April 29, 2027
• June 24, 2027
Our ticketing director will personally handle your reservations and issue your tickets prior to each performance.
Your membership purchase is considered a donation to Scottsdale Philharmonic.
Receive reserved seating for up to four guests at every Sunday performance throughout Scottsdale Philharmonic’s 2026–2027 season.
Elite Partners also receive recognition in Scottsdale Philharmonic’s printed concert programs for 12 months.
Elite Partner benefits apply to the following Sunday performances:
• October 4, 2026
• November 15, 2026
• December 20, 2026
• February 14, 2027
• May 2, 2027
• June 27, 2027
Our ticketing director will personally handle your reservations and issue your tickets prior to each performance.
If you would ever like to exchange your reserved Sunday tickets for Thursday evening tickets instead, our team will be happy to accommodate your request.
Your membership purchase is considered a donation to Scottsdale Philharmonic.
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