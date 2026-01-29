2026-2027 Sorority Year Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Regular Chapter Membership Dues are a total of $200. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
6 Payment of $34 monthly payments totaling $200 by the deadline. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
12 Payment of $17 monthly payments totaling $200 by the deadline. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
Regular Chapter Membership Dues are a total of $200. Regular Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
6 Payment of $34 monthly payments totaling $200 by the deadline. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
12 Payment of $17 monthly payments totaling $200 by the deadline. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
Regular Chapter Membership Dues are a total of $200. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
6 Payment of $34 monthly payments totaling $200 by the deadline. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
12 Payment of $17 monthly payments totaling $200 by the deadline. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
Regular Chapter Membership Dues are a total of $150. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
6 Payment of $25 monthly payments totaling $150 by the deadline. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
No expiration
12 Payment of $12.50 monthly payments totaling $150 by the deadline. National, Local and State Membership Dues must be paid in order to be considered financial by International Headquarters.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!