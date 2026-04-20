2026-2027 Sponsorship Campaign

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 31
~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills
~Recognized on the Ansonia Website
Renews yearly on: July 31
~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills
~Recognized on the Ansonia Website
~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season
~Two complimentary tickets to ONE show of the 26-27 Season
The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)
Renews yearly on: July 31
~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills
~Recognized on the Ansonia Website
~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season
~ONE complimentary ticket to each show of the 26-27 Season (total of 5 tickets)
The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)
Renews yearly on: July 31
~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills
~Recognized on the Ansonia Website
~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season
~Opportunity to place digital logo on Playbills and Ansonia Website
~TWO complimentary ticket to each show of the 26-27 Season (total of 10 tickets)
The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)
Renews yearly on: July 31
~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills
~Recognized on the Ansonia Website
~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season
~Opportunity to place digital logo on Playbills and Ansonia Website
~THREE complimentary ticket to each show of the 26-27 Season (total of 15 tickets)
The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)
Renews yearly on: July 31
~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills
~Recognized on the Ansonia Website
~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season
~Opportunity to place digital logo on Playbills and Ansonia Website
~FOUR complimentary ticket to each show of the 26-27 Season (total of 20 tickets)
The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)
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