Anson County Arts Council

Offered by

Anson County Arts Council

About the memberships

2026-2027 Sponsorship Campaign

26-27 Friend Sponsor
$100

Renews yearly on: July 31

~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills

~Recognized on the Ansonia Website

26-27 Bronze Sponsor
$250

Renews yearly on: July 31

~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills

~Recognized on the Ansonia Website

~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season

~Two complimentary tickets to ONE show of the 26-27 Season

The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)

26-27 Silver Sponsor
$500

Renews yearly on: July 31

~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills

~Recognized on the Ansonia Website

~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season

~ONE complimentary ticket to each show of the 26-27 Season (total of 5 tickets)

The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)

26-27 Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Renews yearly on: July 31

~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills

~Recognized on the Ansonia Website

~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season

~Opportunity to place digital logo on Playbills and Ansonia Website

~TWO complimentary ticket to each show of the 26-27 Season (total of 10 tickets)

The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)

26-27 Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Renews yearly on: July 31

~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills

~Recognized on the Ansonia Website

~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season

~Opportunity to place digital logo on Playbills and Ansonia Website

~THREE complimentary ticket to each show of the 26-27 Season (total of 15 tickets)

The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)

26-27 Legend Sponsor
$3,000

Renews yearly on: July 31

~Enjoy being named as a "friend" in the Season's Playbills

~Recognized on the Ansonia Website

~Named on the display in the lobby for the 26-27 Season

~Opportunity to place digital logo on Playbills and Ansonia Website

~FOUR complimentary ticket to each show of the 26-27 Season (total of 20 tickets)

The tax -deductible portion of each sponsorship reflects the value of any benefits received (such as tickets)

Add a donation for Anson County Arts Council

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