2026-2027 Sponsorship Campaign

INCLUDES:

Business logo printed on the back of all Shy-Annes’ t-shirts available to the public (Homecoming, Little Stars clinics, etc.)

4’x6’ banner located at the entry/exit of Wal-Mart on the fence along Oak Ridge Drive

A prominent ad on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants

Special on-field recognition at one Bryan Viking home football game

Listed as a proud supporter of the Shy-Annes in the 2026 Bryan Viking Football Program

Business logo displayed on a banner at all 2026 Bryan Viking home football games

A varsity game halftime announcement sponsored by your company

Business logo display at annual Homecoming Tailgate

Four complimentary tickets to the annual Homecoming Tailgate

Business logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes’ website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts

½ Page Business Ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program