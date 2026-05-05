Shy-Annes Booster Club

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Shy-Annes Booster Club

About this event

2026-2027 Sponsorship Campaign

Silver Star Sponsor: $3000 Donation
$3,000

INCLUDES:

  • Business logo printed on the back of all Shy-Annes’ t-shirts available to the public (Homecoming, Little Stars clinics, etc.)
  • 4’x6’ banner located at the entry/exit of Wal-Mart on the fence along Oak Ridge Drive
  • A prominent ad on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
  • Special on-field recognition at one Bryan Viking home football game
  • Listed as a proud supporter of the Shy-Annes in the 2026 Bryan Viking Football Program
  • Business logo displayed on a banner at all 2026 Bryan Viking home football games
  • A varsity game halftime announcement sponsored by your company
  • Business logo display at annual Homecoming Tailgate
  • Four complimentary tickets to the annual Homecoming Tailgate
  • Business logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes’ website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
  • ½ Page Business Ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
  • Shy-Annes participation at a business event
Silver Level Sponsorship: $750 Donation
$750

INCLUDES:

  • Your business card or logo on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
  • Business logo printed on the back of the Shy-Annes' annual HOMECOMING T-shirt available for purchase by Bryan High School students and staff, as well as alumni and the entire Bryan-College Station community
  • Listed as a proud supporter of the Shy-Annes in the 2026 Bryan Viking Football Program and displayed on a banner at all 2026 Bryan Viking Varsity home football games
  • A Varsity Home Game Halftime Announcement sponsored by your company
  • Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
  • Business Ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
Blue Level Sponsorship: $375 Donation
$375

INCLUDES:

  • Your business card or logo on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
  • Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
  • Business card ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
White Level Sponsorship: $250 Donation
$250

INCLUDES:

  • Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
  • Business listed in the 2027 Spring Show Program
PAY BY CASH or CHECK
Free
  • Please select this option if you would like to pay via cash or check for the following sponsorships.
    • Silver Level Sponsorship: $750 Donation
    • Blue Level Sponsorship: $375 Donation
    • White Level Sponsorship: $250 Donation
  • Please complete the questions and submit your business card or logo via email at shyannebooster@gmail.com.
  • Please mail your cash or check to the Shy-Anne Booster Club, PO Box 4629, Bryan, TX 77805.

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