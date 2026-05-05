2026-2027 Sponsorship Campaign

Business logo printed on the back of all Shy-Annes’ t-shirts available to the public (Homecoming, Little Stars clinics, etc.)
4’x6’ banner located at the entry/exit of Wal-Mart on the fence along Oak Ridge Drive
A prominent ad on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
Special on-field recognition at one Bryan Viking home football game
Listed as a proud supporter of the Shy-Annes in the 2026 Bryan Viking Football Program
Business logo displayed on a banner at all 2026 Bryan Viking home football games
A varsity game halftime announcement sponsored by your company
Business logo display at annual Homecoming Tailgate
Four complimentary tickets to the annual Homecoming Tailgate
Business logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes’ website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
½ Page Business Ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
Shy-Annes participation at a business event
INCLUDES:
Business logo printed on the back of all Shy-Annes’ t-shirts available to the public (Homecoming, Little Stars clinics, etc.)
4’x6’ banner located at the entry/exit of Wal-Mart on the fence along Oak Ridge Drive
A prominent ad on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
Special on-field recognition at one Bryan Viking home football game
Listed as a proud supporter of the Shy-Annes in the 2026 Bryan Viking Football Program
Business logo displayed on a banner at all 2026 Bryan Viking home football games
A varsity game halftime announcement sponsored by your company
Business logo display at annual Homecoming Tailgate
Four complimentary tickets to the annual Homecoming Tailgate
Business logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes’ website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
½ Page Business Ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
Shy-Annes participation at a business event
Silver Level Sponsorship: $750 Donation
$750
INCLUDES:
Your business card or logo on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
Business logo printed on the back of the Shy-Annes' annual HOMECOMING T-shirt available for purchase by Bryan High School students and staff, as well as alumni and the entire Bryan-College Station community
Listed as a proud supporter of the Shy-Annes in the 2026 Bryan Viking Football Program and displayed on a banner at all 2026 Bryan Viking Varsity home football games
A Varsity Home Game Halftime Announcement sponsored by your company
Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
Business Ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
INCLUDES:
Your business card or logo on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
Business logo printed on the back of the Shy-Annes' annual HOMECOMING T-shirt available for purchase by Bryan High School students and staff, as well as alumni and the entire Bryan-College Station community
Listed as a proud supporter of the Shy-Annes in the 2026 Bryan Viking Football Program and displayed on a banner at all 2026 Bryan Viking Varsity home football games
A Varsity Home Game Halftime Announcement sponsored by your company
Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
Business Ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
Blue Level Sponsorship: $375 Donation
$375
INCLUDES:
Your business card or logo on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
Business card ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
INCLUDES:
Your business card or logo on our 2026-2027 Team Poster, which is proudly displayed around Bryan-College Station in local businesses and restaurants
Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
Business card ad in the 2027 Spring Show Program
White Level Sponsorship: $250 Donation
$250
INCLUDES:
Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
Business listed in the 2027 Spring Show Program
INCLUDES:
Business card or logo virtually displayed on the Shy-Annes' website and highlighted throughout the year on social media posts
Business listed in the 2027 Spring Show Program
PAY BY CASH or CHECK
Free
Please select this option if you would like to pay via cash or check for the following sponsorships.
Silver Level Sponsorship: $750 Donation
Blue Level Sponsorship: $375 Donation
White Level Sponsorship: $250 Donation
Please complete the questions and submit your business card or logo via email at shyannebooster@gmail.com.
Please mail your cash or check to the Shy-Anne Booster Club, PO Box 4629, Bryan, TX 77805.
Please select this option if you would like to pay via cash or check for the following sponsorships.
Silver Level Sponsorship: $750 Donation
Blue Level Sponsorship: $375 Donation
White Level Sponsorship: $250 Donation
Please complete the questions and submit your business card or logo via email at shyannebooster@gmail.com.
Please mail your cash or check to the Shy-Anne Booster Club, PO Box 4629, Bryan, TX 77805.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!