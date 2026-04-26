2026-2027 Training Season Sponsorship Donation Form

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Enjoy the full program with the following:
Website & Newsletter Logo, Goodie Bag Insert, Direct promotion (8x) to 2,500= engaged local followers - Social Media tag/spotlight/features, Logo on Apparel - Your bran worn weekly by 500+ active member (confirmed sponsor by June 1), Dedicated seminar, Complimentary Membership & EXCLUSIVITY (no other sponsor in your field.)
Enjoy the full program with the following:
Website & Newsletter Logo, Goodie Bag Insert, Direct promotion (5x) to 2,500= engaged local followers - Social Media tag/spotlight/features, Logo on Apparel - Your bran worn weekly by 500+ active member (confirmed sponsor by June 1), Dedicated seminar, & Complimentary Membership.
Enjoy the full program with the following:
Website & Newsletter Logo, Goodie Bag Insert, & Direct promotion (3x) to 2,500= engaged local followers - Social Media tag/spotlight/features,
Enjoy the full program with the following:
Website & Newsletter Logo, Goodie Bag Insert, & Direct promotion (1x) to 2,500= engaged local followers - Social Media tag/spotlight/features,
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!