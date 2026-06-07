2026-2027 Sponsorship Drive

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About this event
Sponsorship includes the following:
- Website/Facebook Recognition
- Inside School Fenceline & Scoreboard Frame Sign in Stadium
- Scoreboard Frame Sign – Baseball
- Scoreboard Frame Sign – Softball
- Electronic Gym Scroll
- Soccer Season Stadium Sign
- Track Season Stadium Sign
- Full page Program Ad for Football
- Game Announcements/Recognition twice a game – all sports
- Rev Game of the Week Commercial
Casino Night Fundraiser Sponsorship
- Game Table Sponsorship – Logo on gaming tables and assortment of chips
- Large font logo on all marketing materials, recognition on digital promotions,
- Social posts, website, and gala décor, and verbal recognition during the event
- Signature drink at bar that includes their name (Hurricane High Roller presented by Mike Andersons as a Old Fashioned or the Galvez Seafood Bayou Splash – a Moscow Mule)
- VIP lounge area with table seating and private bar access
- Priority check-in
- 8 tickets to Gala
Spring Festival Sponsorship
Name recognition on the welcoming banner at all entrances
Name recognition on all programs and flyers promoting Spring Festival
Name recognition on event T-shirts
Sponsorship includes the following:
- Website/Facebook Recognition
- Inside Football Stadium Sign
- Sign at Baseball Field
- Sign at Softball Field
- Electronic Gym Scroll
- Soccer Season Stadium Sign
- Track Season Stadium Sign
- Full Program Ad for Football
- Game announcements/recognition once a game – all sports
- Rev Game of the Week Commercial
Casino Night Fundraiser Sponsorship
- Main event signage at Gala
- Large font logo on all marketing materials, recognition on digital promotions, social posts,
and website
- VIP lounge area with table seating and private bar access
- Priority check-in
- 8 tickets to gala
Spring Festival Sponsorship
- Name recognition on the welcoming banner at all entrances
- Name recognition on all programs and flyers promoting Spring Festival
Sponsorship includes the following:
- Website/Facebook Recognition
- Inside Football Stadium Game Sign
- Sign at Baseball Field
- Sign at Softball Field
- Electronic Gym Scroll
- Soccer Season Stadium Sign
- Track Season Stadium Sign
- ¼ Page Ad for Football
Sponsorship includes the following:
- Website/Facebook Recognition
- Choice of three (3) Sports Game Signs
- Business Card Size Program Ad for Football
Sponsorship includes the following:
- Website/Facebook Recognition
- Choice of one (1) Sport Game Sign
- Business Card Size Program Ad for Football
Sponsorship includes a sign located in each of the following:
- Baseball Stadium
- Football Stadium
- Softball Stadium
Sponsorship includes a sign located in 2 of the following:
- Baseball Stadium
- Football Stadium
- Softball Stadium
Sponsorship includes a sign between the school and Hurricane Stadium which is visible to Parker Road.
Sponsorship includes a sign located in 1 of the following:
- Baseball Stadium
- Football Stadium
- Softball Stadium
Sponsorship includes all indoor sporting events.
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