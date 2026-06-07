2026-2027 Sponsorship Drive

Sponsorship includes the following:

- Website/Facebook Recognition

- Inside School Fenceline & Scoreboard Frame Sign in Stadium

- Scoreboard Frame Sign – Baseball

- Scoreboard Frame Sign – Softball

- Electronic Gym Scroll

- Soccer Season Stadium Sign

- Track Season Stadium Sign

- Full page Program Ad for Football

- Game Announcements/Recognition twice a game – all sports

- Rev Game of the Week Commercial

Casino Night Fundraiser Sponsorship

- Game Table Sponsorship – Logo on gaming tables and assortment of chips

- Large font logo on all marketing materials, recognition on digital promotions,

- Social posts, website, and gala décor, and verbal recognition during the event

- Signature drink at bar that includes their name (Hurricane High Roller presented by Mike Andersons as a Old Fashioned or the Galvez Seafood Bayou Splash – a Moscow Mule)

- VIP lounge area with table seating and private bar access

- Priority check-in

- 8 tickets to Gala

Spring Festival Sponsorship

 Name recognition on the welcoming banner at all entrances

 Name recognition on all programs and flyers promoting Spring Festival

 Name recognition on event T-shirts