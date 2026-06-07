Prairieville High School Athletic Booster Club

Hosted by

Prairieville High School Athletic Booster Club

About this event

2026-2027 Sponsorship Drive

40070 Parker Rd

Prairieville, LA 70769, USA

CAT 5 Sponsor
$10,000

Sponsorship includes the following:

- Website/Facebook Recognition

- Inside School Fenceline &amp; Scoreboard Frame Sign in Stadium

- Scoreboard Frame Sign – Baseball

- Scoreboard Frame Sign – Softball

- Electronic Gym Scroll

- Soccer Season Stadium Sign

- Track Season Stadium Sign

- Full page Program Ad for Football

- Game Announcements/Recognition twice a game – all sports

- Rev Game of the Week Commercial

Casino Night Fundraiser Sponsorship

- Game Table Sponsorship – Logo on gaming tables and assortment of chips

- Large font logo on all marketing materials, recognition on digital promotions,

- Social posts, website, and gala décor, and verbal recognition during the event

- Signature drink at bar that includes their name (Hurricane High Roller presented by Mike Andersons as a Old Fashioned or the Galvez Seafood Bayou Splash – a Moscow Mule)

- VIP lounge area with table seating and private bar access

- Priority check-in

- 8 tickets to Gala

Spring Festival Sponsorship

 Name recognition on the welcoming banner at all entrances

 Name recognition on all programs and flyers promoting Spring Festival

 Name recognition on event T-shirts

CAT 4 Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes the following:

- Website/Facebook Recognition

- Inside Football Stadium Sign

- Sign at Baseball Field

- Sign at Softball Field

- Electronic Gym Scroll

- Soccer Season Stadium Sign

- Track Season Stadium Sign

- Full Program Ad for Football

- Game announcements/recognition once a game – all sports

- Rev Game of the Week Commercial

Casino Night Fundraiser Sponsorship

- Main event signage at Gala

- Large font logo on all marketing materials, recognition on digital promotions, social posts,

and website

- VIP lounge area with table seating and private bar access

- Priority check-in

- 8 tickets to gala

Spring Festival Sponsorship

- Name recognition on the welcoming banner at all entrances

- Name recognition on all programs and flyers promoting Spring Festival

CAT 3 Sponsor
$3,500

Sponsorship includes the following:

- Website/Facebook Recognition

- Inside Football Stadium Game Sign

- Sign at Baseball Field

- Sign at Softball Field

- Electronic Gym Scroll

- Soccer Season Stadium Sign

- Track Season Stadium Sign

- ¼ Page Ad for Football

CAT 2 Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship includes the following:

- Website/Facebook Recognition

- Choice of three (3) Sports Game Signs

- Business Card Size Program Ad for Football

CAT 1 Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsorship includes the following:

- Website/Facebook Recognition

- Choice of one (1) Sport Game Sign

- Business Card Size Program Ad for Football

Sign Only - Sports of Choice (3)
$1,000

Sponsorship includes a sign located in each of the following:

- Baseball Stadium

- Football Stadium

- Softball Stadium

Sign Only - Sports of Choice (2)
$750

Sponsorship includes a sign located in 2 of the following:

- Baseball Stadium

- Football Stadium

- Softball Stadium

Sign Only - Inside School Fenceline
$750

Sponsorship includes a sign between the school and Hurricane Stadium which is visible to Parker Road.

Sign Only - Sport of Choice (1)
$500

Sponsorship includes a sign located in 1 of the following:

- Baseball Stadium

- Football Stadium

- Softball Stadium

Sign Only - Gym Scroll
$300

Sponsorship includes all indoor sporting events.

Add a donation for Prairieville High School Athletic Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!