A blue crown logo and "JUNIOR AUXILIARY OF COLLIERVILLE Sponsorship Opportunities" text are centered on a light gray background.
Junior Auxiliary of Collierville

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Junior Auxiliary of Collierville

About this event

2026-2027 Sponsorship Opportunities

Diamond Dragon
$5,000

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events - Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year - Recognition on social media and print ads - Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

Collierville Hero
$2,500

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

JA in the 'Ville
$2,007

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

The Jesse Collier
$1,836

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

The Rosie
$1,500

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

Collierville Strong
$1,000

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

"We Support"
$911

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

901 Pride
$901

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

Five Point Crown
$500

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

Golden Volunteer
$400

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

Heart of Collierville
$380.17

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

Wonder Woman
$250

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

Friend of JA
$100

- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year

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