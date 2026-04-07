2026-2027 Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events - Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year - Recognition on social media and print ads - Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
- Title Sponsor on banner displayed at all major events
- Listing on Junior Auxiliary website for one fiscal year
- Recognition on social media and print ads
- Advertising sponsor at all of our JAC events for one year
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