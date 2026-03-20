Jaguar Gridiron Club

Hosted by

Jaguar Gridiron Club

About this event

2026-2027 Sponsorships

BRONZE SPONSOR
$350

• Banner displayed at home games
• Public shoutout during home games

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

• Banner displayed at home games
• Public shoutout during home games
• 2 Jaguar Gridiron Club T-Shirts

GOLD SPONSOR
$750

• Banner displayed at home games
• Public shoutout during home games
• 2 Jaguar Gridiron Club Polos

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000

• Banner displayed at home games
• Public shoutout during home games
• 2 Jaguar Gridiron Club Polos
• 4 Football Season Passes
• Snack Bar Fast Pass

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!