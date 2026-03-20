2026-2027 Sponsorships

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About this event
• Banner displayed at home games
• Public shoutout during home games
• Banner displayed at home games
• Public shoutout during home games
• 2 Jaguar Gridiron Club T-Shirts
• Banner displayed at home games
• Public shoutout during home games
• 2 Jaguar Gridiron Club Polos
• Banner displayed at home games
• Public shoutout during home games
• 2 Jaguar Gridiron Club Polos
• 4 Football Season Passes
• Snack Bar Fast Pass
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