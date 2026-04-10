2026-2027 Sponsorships

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About this event
Social Media Recognition
Logo placement on Team Sponsor Banner
Our heartfelt thanks for supporting the team
Social Media Recognition
Logo placement on Team Sponsor Banner
Logo on Pomline team sponsor t shirt
Our heartfelt thanks for supporting the team.
Social Media Recognition
Logo placement on Team Sponsor Banner
Logo on Pomline Sponsor team t shirt
Featured in Pomline's social media appreciation post monthly
Individual Banner displayed at home football and basketball games
Our heartfelt thanks for supporting the team
Prominent Display of Name and Logo on Team's Social Media.
Logo placement on Team Sponsor Banner
Logo on Pomline Sponsor team t shirt
Featured in Pomline's social media appreciation post monthly
Individual Banner displayed at home football and basketball games
Announcement of Sponsorships at all home football games
Team appearance at an event (agreed to by the school and coach)
Our heartfelt thanks for supporting the team
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