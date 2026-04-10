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Tvhs Pomline Boosters

About this event

2026-2027 Sponsorships

SILVER SPONSOR
$250

Social Media Recognition

Logo placement on Team Sponsor Banner

Our heartfelt thanks for supporting the team

BLACK SPONSOR
$500

Social Media Recognition

Logo placement on Team Sponsor Banner

Logo on Pomline team sponsor t shirt

Our heartfelt thanks for supporting the team.

COMPETITION SPONSOR
$750

Social Media Recognition

Logo placement on Team Sponsor Banner

Logo on Pomline Sponsor team t shirt

Featured in Pomline's social media appreciation post monthly

Individual Banner displayed at home football and basketball games

Our heartfelt thanks for supporting the team

CHOREOGRAPHY SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Prominent Display of Name and Logo on Team's Social Media.

Logo placement on Team Sponsor Banner

Logo on Pomline Sponsor team t shirt

Featured in Pomline's social media appreciation post monthly

Individual Banner displayed at home football and basketball games

Announcement of Sponsorships at all home football games

Team appearance at an event (agreed to by the school and coach)

Our heartfelt thanks for supporting the team

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!