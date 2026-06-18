2026-2027 Sponsorships

About this shop
Start strong with a simple way to show your Purple & Gold pride! Your custom sign puts your support on display while helping our athletes succeed all year long. A great way to get in the game and make a difference! 💜💛
Step up your support and double your impact! With two signs you’ll get even more visibility while backing our teams. Let’s go Purple & Gold! 💜💛
Gold Sponsor – $1,000 (Includes 4 signs) Go for gold and show you’re all in! With signs at all venues, your business will stand out. This is how you make an impact! 💜💛
Take your support to the next level with premium placement! Your large 3’×6’ scoreboard sign at Rogan Field keeps your business front and center, along with additional signs across key venues means you’ve got standout visibility while making a major investment in our student-athletes! 💜💛
Go big. Go bold. Go all in for San Saba! This top-tier package puts your business in the spotlight with premier scoreboard placement and entrance signs at every venue. You’ll be seen by everyone who walks through the gates! If you want to make the biggest impact on Purple & Gold athletics, this is it! 💜💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!