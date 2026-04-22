2026- 2027 Stampede Gear

About this shop
Select a Dri-fit short sleeve, Dri-fit long sleeve, or Bella Canva Soft Short Sleeve.
Lake Belton Jazz Band Shirt - Required for Jazz Band Students
Stampede Hoodie
Colorguard Hoodie
Special Order. Please make sure to provided Students name for embroidery. Orders will be placed based upon this information, please double check what you enter. There will be no back stock available to purchase after May 5th.
Special Order - There will be no back stock available to purchase after May 5th.
Special Order - There will be no back stock available to purchase after May 5th.
Size SMALL Shirt - Last shirt available
Size MEDIUM Shirt - last shirt available
Size XL Shirt
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