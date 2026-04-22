Lake Belton Band Boosters

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Lake Belton Band Boosters

About this shop

2026- 2027 Stampede Gear

Road Crew Shirt item
Road Crew Shirt
$22

Select a Dri-fit short sleeve, Dri-fit long sleeve, or Bella Canva Soft Short Sleeve.

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Jazz Shirt item
Jazz Shirt
$25

Lake Belton Jazz Band Shirt - Required for Jazz Band Students

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STAMPEDE Hoodie item
STAMPEDE Hoodie
$45

Stampede Hoodie

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Colorguard Hoodie item
Colorguard Hoodie
$45

Colorguard Hoodie

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Duffle Bag item
Duffle Bag
$40

Special Order. Please make sure to provided Students name for embroidery. Orders will be placed based upon this information, please double check what you enter. There will be no back stock available to purchase after May 5th.

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STAMPEDE Yard Sign - Custom with Name item
STAMPEDE Yard Sign - Custom with Name
$30

Special Order - There will be no back stock available to purchase after May 5th.

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Colorguard Yard Sign - Custom with Name item
Colorguard Yard Sign - Custom with Name
$30

Special Order - There will be no back stock available to purchase after May 5th.

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Colorguard TSHIRT - SIZE SMALL item
Colorguard TSHIRT - SIZE SMALL
$17

Size SMALL Shirt - Last shirt available

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Colorguard TSHIRT - SIZE MEDIUM item
Colorguard TSHIRT - SIZE MEDIUM
$17

Size MEDIUM Shirt - last shirt available

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Colorguard TSHIRT - SIZE XL item
Colorguard TSHIRT - SIZE XL
$17

Size XL Shirt

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2025-2026 Score item
2025-2026 Score
$50
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