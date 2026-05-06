2026-2027 TMS Pantherette Business Sponsor

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
• Business name listed in Spring Show Program
• Social media shout-out
No expiration
• All Bronze benefits
• Logo featured in Spring Show Program
• Pantherettes supporter t-shirt
• Business recognized at one team event
No expiration
• All Silver benefits
• Large logo on event signage and/or banner
• Featured social media spotlight post
• Opportunity to display business materials at events
• Verbal recognition at Spring Show or Banquet
• Special thank-you gift from the Team
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