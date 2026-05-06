Timberwood Pantherette Dance Booster Club

Offered by

Timberwood Pantherette Dance Booster Club

About the memberships

2026-2027 TMS Pantherette Business Sponsor

Bronze Sponsor
$150

No expiration

•       Business name listed in Spring Show Program

•       Social media shout-out

Silver Sponsor
$300

No expiration

•       All Bronze benefits

•       Logo featured in Spring Show Program

•       Pantherettes supporter t-shirt

•       Business recognized at one team event

Gold Sponsor
$500

No expiration

•       All Silver benefits

•       Large logo on event signage and/or banner

•       Featured social media spotlight post

•       Opportunity to display business materials at events

•       Verbal recognition at Spring Show or Banquet

•       Special thank-you gift from the Team

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