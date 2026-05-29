Tomas Emeralds Booster Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Tomas Emeralds Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

2026-2027 Tomas Emeralds Booster Club, Inc. Corporate Sponsorships

Black Level Sponsor
$100
  1. Business Name in Spring Show Program
  2. Thank you card from Emeralds
Green Level Sponsor
$250
  1. Social Media Recognition
  2. Business Name in Spring Show Program
  3. Thank you card from Emeralds
Diamond Level Sponsor
$500
  1. Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
  2. Social Media Recognition
  3. Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
  4. Thank you card from Emeralds
Emerald Level Sponsor
$750
  1. Recognition at GTHS Home Football Games
  2. Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
  3. Social Media Recognition
  4. Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
  5. Thank you card from Emeralds
Crown Jewel Level Sponsor
$1,000
  1. Recognition at ALL GTHS Football Games
  2. Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
  3. Social Media Recognition
  4. Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
  5. Thank you card from Emeralds

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