2026-2027 Tomas Emeralds Booster Club, Inc. Corporate Sponsorships
- Business Name in Spring Show Program
- Thank you card from Emeralds
- Business Name in Spring Show Program
- Thank you card from Emeralds
- Social Media Recognition
- Business Name in Spring Show Program
- Thank you card from Emeralds
- Social Media Recognition
- Business Name in Spring Show Program
- Thank you card from Emeralds
Diamond Level Sponsor
$500
- Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
- Social Media Recognition
- Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
- Thank you card from Emeralds
- Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
- Social Media Recognition
- Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
- Thank you card from Emeralds
Emerald Level Sponsor
$750
- Recognition at GTHS Home Football Games
- Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
- Social Media Recognition
- Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
- Thank you card from Emeralds
- Recognition at GTHS Home Football Games
- Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
- Social Media Recognition
- Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
- Thank you card from Emeralds
Crown Jewel Level Sponsor
$1,000
- Recognition at ALL GTHS Football Games
- Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
- Social Media Recognition
- Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
- Thank you card from Emeralds
- Recognition at ALL GTHS Football Games
- Logo on stadium jumbotron during halftime performance & on Team Banner
- Social Media Recognition
- Business Name in Spring Show Program & Video Ad
- Thank you card from Emeralds
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