2026-2027 Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Membership

About this event
The TSMCA is the only voice that our size schools have to bring about changes at our level of competition. The TSMCA voices organizational support for all small schools in Austin each year before the legislative council of the UIL. Your school must be a paid member to nominate, vote or have an all-star or scholarship recipient at the annual TSMCA Clinic.
Coaches membership provides membership card that most schools and the UIL recognize for admission to athletic events. It also provides access to the annual clinic for that year.
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