Westview Gold Boosters

Offered by

Westview Gold Boosters

About the memberships

2026-2027 Westview GOLD Annual Family Donation

Full Annual Band/Colorguard Donation
$625
Full Annual Orchestra Donation
$375
Monthly Band/Colorguard Donation Plan
$62.50

Renews monthly

By selecting this, you are entering into an installment plan. Your payments will continue each month and will be cancelled by us upon completion - in 10 months or by June 30, whichever comes first.

Monthly Orchestra Donation Plan
$37.50

Renews monthly

By selecting this, you are entering into an installment plan. Your payments will continue each month and will be cancelled by us upon completion - in 10 months or by June 30, whichever comes first.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!