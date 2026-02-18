2026-2027 WLC Class Registration

About this event
This class is geared toward: Form II (grades 4-6)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Dages
Meets: Mondays, 1:00-2:00pm ET
Length: Semester II (Jan-May)
This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades 8+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Dages
Meets: Thursdays, 2:00-3:00pm ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades 7-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Dages
Meets: Mondays, 1:00-2:00pm ET
Length: Fall Term (Sep-Dec)
This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades 7+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. James
Meets: Tuesdays 8:30-9:30 AM ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades 7+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. James
Meets: Wednesdays 8:30-9:30 AM ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. James
Meets: Tuesdays 1:30 PM ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. James
Meets: Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 AM ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. James
Meets: Thursdays 8:30 AM ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
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This class is geared toward: Form II/III (grades 5-7)
Maximum students: 8 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Mondays, 10:00 am-11:00 am EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form III (grades 7-9)
Maximum students: 8 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Mondays, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form III (grades 7-9)
Maximum students: 8 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Wednesdays, 9:45-10:45am EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form III-IV (grades 8-10)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Tuesdays, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form IV-VI (grades 9-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Marstall
Meets: Tuesdays, 12:00-1:00pm ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form IV (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mr. Horrell
Meets: Tuesdays, 11:00 am -12:00 pm ET
Length: Fall Term (Sep-Dec)
This class is geared toward: Form V-VI (grades ~10-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Wednesdays, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form V-VI (grades ~10-12)
Maximum students: 8 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Thursdays, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form V-VI (grades 10-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Marstall
Meets: Tuesdays, 10:00-11:00am ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form IV (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mr. Horrell
Meets: Tuesdays, 11:00 am -12:00 pm ET
Length: Semester II (Jan-May)
This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Tuesdays, 12:15-1:15 pm ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
This class is geared toward: Form II (grades 4-6)
Maximum students: 6 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Tuesdays, 10:00-11:00 am ET
Length: Fall Term (Sep-Nov)
This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades ~7-9)
Maximum students: 6 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Wednesdays, 12:15-1:15 pm ET
Length: Semester I (Sep-Dec)
This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9-12)
Maximum students: 6 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Mondays, 12:15-1:15 pm ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)
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