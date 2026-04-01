Wildwood Learning Community

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Wildwood Learning Community

About this event

2027-2028 WLC Family Membership & Class Registration

WLC Book Club item
WLC Book Club
Free

Book Club (3rd Friday of the month, 11am ET)
https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcclubs.html

The Legend of King Arthur - Semester II 2026/27 item
The Legend of King Arthur - Semester II 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form II (grades 4-6)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
​Teacher: Mrs. Dages
​Meets: Mondays, 1:00-2:00pm ET
Length: Semester II (Jan-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcliterature.html

Golden Age Detective Fiction - Full Year 2026/27 item
Golden Age Detective Fiction - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades 8+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3
​Teacher: Mrs. Dages
​Meets: Thursdays, 2:00-3:00pm ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcliterature.html

Shakespeare - Fall Term 2026/27 item
Shakespeare - Fall Term 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades 7-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Dages
Meets: Mondays, 1:00-2:00pm ET
Length: Fall Term (Sep-Dec)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcliterature.html

Comp I: Beginner - Full Year 2026/27 item
Comp I: Beginner - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades 7+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3
​Teacher: Mrs. James
​Meets: ​Tuesdays 8:30 AM ET
Length: ​Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcwriting.html

Comp II: Intermediate - Full Year 2026/27 item
Comp II: Intermediate - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3
​Teacher: Mrs. James
​Meets: ​Tuesdays 1:30 PM ET
Length: ​Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcwriting.html

Comp III: Advanced - Full Year 2026/27 item
Comp III: Advanced - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3
​Teacher: Mrs. James
​Meets: ​Thursdays 8:30 AM ET
Length: ​Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcwriting.html


Greeks & Romans - Full Year 2026/27 item
Greeks & Romans - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form II/III (grades 5-7)
Maximum students: 8 (minimum: 3
​Teacher: Mrs. Barden
​Meets: Mondays, 10:00 am-11:00 am EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlchist.html

Early English History - Full Year 2026/27 item
Early English History - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form III (grades 7-9)
Maximum students: 8 (minimum: 3
​Teacher: Mrs. Barden
​Meets: Mondays, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlchist.html

English Reformation History - Full Year 2026/27 item
English Reformation History - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form III-IV (grades 8-10)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
​Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Tuesdays, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlchist.html

American & World History - Full Year 2026/27 item
American & World History - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form IV-VI (grades 9-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
​Teacher: Mrs. Marstall
​Meets: Tuesdays, 12:00-1:00pm ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlchist.html

Philosophy: the Founding of Our Nation - Fall Term 2026/27 item
Philosophy: the Founding of Our Nation - Fall Term 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form IV (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3
​Teacher: Mr. Horrell
​Meets: Tuesdays, 11:00 am -12:00 pm ET
Length: Fall Term (Sep-Dec)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlchist.html

Survey of American History - Full Year 2026/27 item
Survey of American History - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form V-VI (grades ~10-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
​Meets: Wednesdays, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlchist.html

Great Democracies.& US Civil War History - Full Year 2026/27 item
Great Democracies.& US Civil War History - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form V-VI (grades ~10-12)
Maximum students: 8 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
​Meets: Thursdays, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlchist.html

A History of the 20th Century - Full Year 2026/27 item
A History of the 20th Century - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form V-VI (grades 10-12) 
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Marstall
Meets: Tuesdays, 10:00-11:00am ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlchist.html

Plato - Semester II 2026/27 item
Plato - Semester II 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form IV (grades 9+)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3
​Teacher: Mr. Horrell
​Meets: Tuesdays, 11:00 am -12:00 pm ET
Length: Semester II (Jan-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcphilo.html

Civil Realm: Civics for America - Full Year 2026/27 item
Civil Realm: Civics for America - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9-12)
Maximum students: 12 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
Meets: Tuesdays, 12:15-1:15 pm ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlccivgovecon.html

Study the Weather - Fall Term 2026/27 item
Study the Weather - Fall Term 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form II (grades 4-6) 
Maximum students: 6 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
​Meets: Tuesdays, 10:00-11:00 am ET
Length: Fall Term (Sep-Nov)

Why & How of Weather - Semester I 2026/27 item
Why & How of Weather - Semester I 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form III+ (grades ~7-9) 
Maximum students: 6 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
​Meets: Wednesdays, 12:15-1:15 pm ET
Length: Semester I (Sep-Dec)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcscience.html

Read the Weather Signs - Full Year 2026/27 item
Read the Weather Signs - Full Year 2026/27
Free

This class is geared toward: Form IV+ (grades 9-12) 
Maximum students: 6 (minimum: 3)
Teacher: Mrs. Barden
​Meets: Mondays, 12:15-1:15 pm ET
Length: Full Year (Sep-May)


https://wildwoodlc.weebly.com/wlcscience.html

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