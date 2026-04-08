National Association of Women in Construction Cleveland Chapter 156

Hosted by

National Association of Women in Construction Cleveland Chapter 156

About this event

2026: 21st Annual Golf Outing - Sponsorship Form

6969 Boston Rd

Hinckley, OH 44233, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Includes signage on the course, a complimentary foursome, printed acknowledgment in the program, and a link on our website.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Includes dinner sponsor, signage at dinner, printed acknowledgment in the program, a link on our website, and $50 off per foursome.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes lunch sponsor, signage at lunch, printed acknowledgement in the program, a link on our website, and $50 off per foursome.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes signage at one hole, printed acknowledgment in the program, and a link on our website.

Prize Sponsor
$150

(door prize and prize hole donations) includes printed acknowledgment in the program, and a link on our website.

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