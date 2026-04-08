2026: 21st Annual Golf Outing - Sponsorship Form

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Includes signage on the course, a complimentary foursome, printed acknowledgment in the program, and a link on our website.
Includes dinner sponsor, signage at dinner, printed acknowledgment in the program, a link on our website, and $50 off per foursome.
Includes lunch sponsor, signage at lunch, printed acknowledgement in the program, a link on our website, and $50 off per foursome.
Includes signage at one hole, printed acknowledgment in the program, and a link on our website.
(door prize and prize hole donations) includes printed acknowledgment in the program, and a link on our website.
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