Infinite Hero Foundation

Hosted by

Infinite Hero Foundation

About this event

6th Annual 22MTBB: Mount Trashmore Park 5K

310 Edwin Dr

Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Hero Run 5K: Veteran/Active-Duty Military Registration
Free

Registration for (1) Military Participant to walk, run or stroll the 5K.

Hero Run 5K: Adult Registration
Free

Registration for (1) Adult Participant to walk, run or stroll the 5K.

Hero Run 5K: Youth Registration
Free

Registration for (1) Youth Participant (17 & Under) to walk, run or stroll the 5K.

2026 Special Edition Challenge Coin
$25

Limited Edition Infinite Hero Challenge Coin.

Official 22MTBB Performance Shirt
$25

Official 22 Miles to Break Boundaries Performance Short Jersey Shirt in Purple.

Official 22MTBB Hat
$25

Official 22 Miles to Break Boundaries Snapback Trucker Hat with tan front panel, camo mesh back, black bill, and black 22MTBB logo.

Infinite Hero Baseball Cap
$25

Infinite Hero Foundation Logo'd Flexfit Baseball Cap in Black Camo.

22MTBB Merch Bundle
$75

Includes (1) 22MTBB Shirt, (1) 22MTBB hat, and (1) Limited Edition Challenge Coin.

Ultimate Impact Merch Bundle
$100

Includes (1) 22MTBB Shirt, (1) 22MTBB hat, and (1) Limited Edition Challenge Coin. In addition, a portion of your contribution sponsors a veteran’s participation in a life-changing military mental health program.

Add a donation for Infinite Hero Foundation

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