6th Annual 22MTBB: Mount Trashmore Park 5K

About this event
Registration for (1) Military Participant to walk, run or stroll the 5K.
Registration for (1) Adult Participant to walk, run or stroll the 5K.
Registration for (1) Youth Participant (17 & Under) to walk, run or stroll the 5K.
Limited Edition Infinite Hero Challenge Coin.
Official 22 Miles to Break Boundaries Performance Short Jersey Shirt in Purple.
Official 22 Miles to Break Boundaries Snapback Trucker Hat with tan front panel, camo mesh back, black bill, and black 22MTBB logo.
Infinite Hero Foundation Logo'd Flexfit Baseball Cap in Black Camo.
Includes (1) 22MTBB Shirt, (1) 22MTBB hat, and (1) Limited Edition Challenge Coin.
Includes (1) 22MTBB Shirt, (1) 22MTBB hat, and (1) Limited Edition Challenge Coin. In addition, a portion of your contribution sponsors a veteran’s participation in a life-changing military mental health program.
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