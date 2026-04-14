2026 25th Annual OCA-NJ APA Heritage Luncheon Honoring Scholarship Recipients

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission: $25 Includes an Asian Inspired Lunch Buffet (Registration required).
Scholarship Award Recipients & Presenters Only: Free (Registration required).
Below are parking instructions & campus parking map:
Lot 7 Bleecker St Parking Lot (in front of Campus Center Atrium)
(Attendees, Board Members, Guest Speakers, OCA-NJ Members)
Scholarship Award Recipients/Presenters:
Free (Registration required).
General Admission: $25 Includes an Asian Inspired Lunch Buffet (Registration required).
Below are parking instructions & campus parking map:
Lot 7 Bleecker St Parking Lot (in front of Campus Center Atrium)
(Attendees, Board Members, Guest Speakers, OCA-NJ Members)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!