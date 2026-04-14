OCA New Jersey Chapter

Hosted by

OCA New Jersey Chapter

About this event

2026 25th Annual OCA-NJ APA Heritage Luncheon Honoring Scholarship Recipients

150 Bleeker St #1982

Newark, NJ 07102, USA

General Admission
$25

General Admission: $25 Includes an Asian Inspired Lunch Buffet (Registration required).

Scholarship Award Recipients & Presenters Only: Free (Registration required).

Below are parking instructions & campus parking map:

Lot 7 Bleecker St Parking Lot (in front of Campus Center Atrium)

(Attendees, Board Members, Guest Speakers, OCA-NJ Members)

Campus Parking Map


Scholarship Award Recipients and Presenters Only
Free

Scholarship Award Recipients/Presenters:

Free (Registration required).

General Admission: $25 Includes an Asian Inspired Lunch Buffet (Registration required).

Below are parking instructions & campus parking map:

Lot 7 Bleecker St Parking Lot (in front of Campus Center Atrium)

(Attendees, Board Members, Guest Speakers, OCA-NJ Members)

Campus Parking Map


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