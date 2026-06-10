Two young dancers in blue costumes perform on a stage in the foreground, while a girl in a costume smiles brightly in the background, all under the text "Your gift. Our stage. Their hope."
Royal Stage Christian Performing Arts

Hosted by

Royal Stage Christian Performing Arts

About this event

2026-27 Advertising

1/4 page B&W - One Show item
1/4 page B&W - One Show
$150

10 left!

One 1/4 page ad, black and white, for one production in our season

1/4 page B&W - Entire Season item
1/4 page B&W - Entire Season
$600

10 left!

One 1/4 page ad, black and white, for our entire mainstage season of 8 shows

1/4 page Color - One Show item
1/4 page Color - One Show
$200

10 left!

1/4, full color, for one production in our season

1/4 page Color - Entire Season item
1/4 page Color - Entire Season
$800

10 left!

One 1/4 page ad, full color, for our entire mainstage season of 8 shows

1/2 page B&W - 1 Show item
1/2 page B&W - 1 Show
$300

10 left!

One 1/2 page ad, B & W, for one show

1/2 B & W - Entire Season item
1/2 B & W - Entire Season
$1,000

10 left!

One 1/2 page ad, black and white, for our entire mainstage season of 8 shows

1/2 Color - 1 Show item
1/2 Color - 1 Show
$400

10 left!

One 1/2 page ad, full color, for one production in our season

1/2 Color - Entire Season item
1/2 Color - Entire Season
$2,000

10 left!

One 1/2 page ad, full color, for our entire mainstage season of 8 shows

Full page, Full Color - 1 Show item
Full page, Full Color - 1 Show
$1,000

10 left!

One full page ad, full color, for one production in our season

Full page Color - Entire Season item
Full page Color - Entire Season
$5,000

10 left!

One full page ad, full color, for our entire mainstage season of 8 shows

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