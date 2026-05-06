2026-27 Charger Band Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Perks of this sponsorship level include:
• All Silver Level benefits
• 1 Live Performance at Your Business
• Option to Distribute Promos/Coupons to band families
• Option to Set up Marketing Tables at Events*
*Events include Pre-Season Parent Preview, Winter & Spring Concerts
Sponsorship Recognition includes:
• All Purple Level benefits
• 1 Recognition plaque OR Dedicated Full Page Ad in Concert Programs
• Sponsor Recognition at Band parent preview/concerts
• Logo placed on current band season’s show shirts*
*(Must submit payment by 07/25/2026)
Sponsorship Recognition includes: • All Friends of Music benefits • Company Logo and Name on Jumbotron during Halftime shows • Exclusive Featured Business Spotlight on Band Social Media
Sponsorship Recognition includes:
• Promotion on Charger Band Social Media
• Promotion on Charger Band Website
• Advertising in Concert Programs
• Sponsor Highlight in Band's Weekly Newsletter
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