Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

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Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

About this event

2026-27 Charger Band Sponsorships

Charged-Up! Sponsorship
$1,750

Perks of this sponsorship level include:
• All Silver Level benefits
• 1 Live Performance at Your Business

• Option to Distribute Promos/Coupons to band families

• Option to Set up Marketing Tables at Events*

*Events include Pre-Season Parent Preview, Winter & Spring Concerts

Silver Sponsorhip
$1,250

Sponsorship Recognition includes:
• All Purple Level benefits
• 1 Recognition plaque OR Dedicated Full Page Ad in Concert Programs

• Sponsor Recognition at Band parent preview/concerts
• Logo placed on current band season’s show shirts*
*(Must submit payment by 07/25/2026)

Purple Sponsorship
$750

Sponsorship Recognition includes: • All Friends of Music benefits • Company Logo and Name on Jumbotron during Halftime shows • Exclusive Featured Business Spotlight on Band Social Media

Friends Of Music
$375

Sponsorship Recognition includes:
• Promotion on Charger Band Social Media
• Promotion on Charger Band Website

• Advertising in Concert Programs

• Sponsor Highlight in Band's Weekly Newsletter

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