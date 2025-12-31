Canyon Lake United Methodist Church

Canyon Lake United Methodist Church

2026-27 Enrollment

206 Flintstone Dr

Canyon Lake, TX 78133, USA

Pre-k FULL WEEK Student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is four years old. I understand PreK is only offered as a full Week Monday through Friday class. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Threes Class FULL WEEK student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is three years old. I understand this reservation is for full Week Monday through Friday. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Threes Class THREE DAYS a week student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is three years old. I understand this reservation is for a THREE DAYS a week spot Monday Wednesday and Friday. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Threes Class TWO DAYS a week student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is three years old. I understand this reservation is for a TWO DAYS a week spot Tuesday and Thursday. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Twos Class FULL WEEK student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is two years old. I understand this reservation is for full Week Monday through Friday. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Twos Class THREE DAYS a week student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is two years old. I understand this reservation is for a TWO DAYS a week spot Monday Wednesday and Friday. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Twos Class TWO DAYS a week student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is two years old. I understand this reservation is for a TWO DAYS a week spot Tuesday and Thursday. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Hive Class FULL WEEK student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is over 15 months but not yet two years old. I understand this reservation is for a full week spot Monday-Friday. ( (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Hive Class THREE DAYS a week student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is over 15 months but not yet two years old. I understand this reservation is for a THREE DAYS a week spot Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Hive Class TWO DAYS a week student
$100

As of Sept. 1st 2026, my student is over 15 months but not yet two years old. I understand this reservation is for a TWO DAYS a week spot Tuesday and Thursday. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

Infant Classes (Garden and Sky classrooms)
$100

As of my students start date my child is over six weeks but not yet sixteen months old. I understand this reservation is for what I previously requested when I put my child on the waitlist. (This enrollment reservation is for both full or part time days.) The $100.00 registration fee is non-refundable.

