2026-27 Fayetteville Alumni Chapter Membership

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About the memberships
No expiration
To complete payment - Change 17% to Other and Contribution to 0. Our annual membership runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University.
No expiration
To complete payment - Change 17% to Other and Contribution to 0. Our annual membership runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities.
Valid until June 2, 2027
To complete payment - Change 17% to Other and Contribution to 0. Our annual membership begins on July 1, 2026, and ends on June 30, 2027. A recent graduate of NC A&T State University. Has voting rights in the chapter and is eligible to hold an elected office.
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