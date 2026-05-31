Grants Pass High School Athletic Booster Club

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Grants Pass High School Athletic Booster Club

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2026-27 GPHS Athletic Booster Club Corporate Sponsorships

830 NE 9th St

Grants Pass, OR 97526, USA

Caveman "Big Blue" Corporate Sponsorship
$1,250

Receive two corporate sponsor passes for admission to all athletic events (each pass admits 4)

7’ x 2’ Advertisement sign next to football/soccer scoreboard (6 locations – SOLD OUT) -OR-
9’ x 2’ Advertisement sign placed around football field press boxes or covered grandstand section -OR-

4’ x 2’ Advertisement sign attached to gymnasium scoreboard (4 locations) -OR-

5.4’ x 1.3’ Advertisement sign placed in gym on railing

**IMPORTANT** Please be aware that when you go to check out and pay, Zeffy will automatically charge you a donation fee. Zeffy is so gracious in allowing us to use their platform for free since we are a non-profit, so if you would like to donate a small amount to them, please feel free to do so. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy, make sure you ZERO out that line during the payment process.

Caveman 20 Corporate Sponsor
$750

Receive one corporate sponsor pass for admission to all athletic events (each pass admits 4)

5’ x 3’ Banner placed at the football field during the season and then in the gym for the rest of the year -OR-

9’ x 2’ Advertisement sign on the baseball scoreboard

**IMPORTANT** Please be aware that when you go to check out and pay, Zeffy will automatically charge you a donation fee. Zeffy is so gracious in allowing us to use their platform for free since we are a non-profit, so if you would like to donate a small amount to them, please feel free to do so. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy, make sure you ZERO out that line during the payment process.

Caveman 20 Sponsor
$500

Receive one general admission pass for admission to all athletic events (each pass admits 4)

Name listed on 5’x3’ banner with other Caveman 20 sponsors placed at the football field during the season and then in the gym for the rest of the year -OR-
4’ x 2.7’ Advertisement sign on the baseball scoreboard -OR-

3'x3' or 2.5'x6' Advertisement sign on the softball scoreboard

**IMPORTANT** Please be aware that when you go to check out and pay, Zeffy will automatically charge you a donation fee. Zeffy is so gracious in allowing us to use their platform for free since we are a non-profit, so if you would like to donate a small amount to them, please feel free to do so. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy, make sure you ZERO out that line during the payment process.

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