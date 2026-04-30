HMS Highsteppers Booster Club

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HMS Highsteppers Booster Club

About this shop

2026-27 Highsteppers Club Dues, Program Fees, and Spirit Gear

Booster Club Dues item
Booster Club Dues
$75

Booster Club Dues support all Highsteppers dancers and help make team activities possible for every participant. Each booster family receives one vote on Booster Club matters.

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Social Events & Meals Fee item
Social Events & Meals Fee
$125

Covers team events and meals, including game days and team gatherings.

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Highsteppers Camp Fee item
Highsteppers Camp Fee
$275

Includes choreography instruction, lunch, and snacks during the week of camp.

Monday, July 20th- 9am to 2pm
Tuesday, July 21st- 9am to 2pm

Wednesday, July 22nd- 9am to 2pm (Officers Only)
Thursday, July 23rd- 9am to 2pm
Friday, July 24th- 9am to 12pm

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Officer Fee item
Officer Fee
$150

Applies to 2026–27 Highstepper Officers. Covers officer dance fees, costume, and choreography.

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Highsteppers Yard Sign (Optional) item
Highsteppers Yard Sign (Optional)
$20

20" x 30" weather-resistant corrugated plastic yard sign with included stake for easy yard display

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4" Highsteppers Decal (Optional) item
4" Highsteppers Decal (Optional)
$3

Durable 4" vinyl decal, great for car windows, laptops, or water bottles.

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