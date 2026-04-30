2026-27 Highsteppers Club Dues, Program Fees, and Spirit Gear

About this shop
Booster Club Dues support all Highsteppers dancers and help make team activities possible for every participant. Each booster family receives one vote on Booster Club matters.
Covers team events and meals, including game days and team gatherings.
Includes choreography instruction, lunch, and snacks during the week of camp.
Monday, July 20th- 9am to 2pm
Tuesday, July 21st- 9am to 2pm
Wednesday, July 22nd- 9am to 2pm (Officers Only)
Thursday, July 23rd- 9am to 2pm
Friday, July 24th- 9am to 12pm
Applies to 2026–27 Highstepper Officers. Covers officer dance fees, costume, and choreography.
20" x 30" weather-resistant corrugated plastic yard sign with included stake for easy yard display
Durable 4" vinyl decal, great for car windows, laptops, or water bottles.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!