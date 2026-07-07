Mabry Charger Foundation Sponsorship 2026-2027

About this shop
Silver Sponsorship includes -
· Position your business in front of the Mabry Middle School community all year long.
Gold Sponsorship includes -
· Elevate your visibility with enhanced logo recognition.
Platinum Sponsorship includes -
· Maximize your brand’s reach with exclusive recognition.
STEAM Night Sponsorship includes -
· Business logo and name displayed on a group sponsor slide on the digital marquee prior to STEAM Night
· Company banner (that you provide) displayed during STEAM Night events
Charger Chase Sponsorship includes -
· Business logo and name displayed on a group sponsor slide on the digital marquee prior to Charger Chase
· Company banner (that you provide) displayed during Charger Chase events
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!