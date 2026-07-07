A knight on horseback in the foreground rides against a blue and white background with text promoting sponsorship opportunities for the Mabry Charger Foundation.
Mabry Charger Foundation

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Mabry Charger Foundation

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Mabry Charger Foundation Sponsorship 2026-2027

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Silver Sponsorship includes -

·   Position your business in front of the Mabry Middle School community all year long.

  • Name, phone, and website listed on school and Foundation websites
  • Included in weekly newsletter to all families
  • Group sponsor posts on Foundation social media
  • Name shown on shared sponsor slide on school marquee


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Gold Sponsorship
$750

Gold Sponsorship includes -

·     Elevate your visibility with enhanced logo recognition.

  • Logo, phone, and website on school and Foundation websites
  • Featured in weekly family newsletter
  • Group sponsor posts on Foundation social media
  • Logo shown on shared sponsor slide on school marquee


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Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Platinum Sponsorship includes -

·     Maximize your brand’s reach with exclusive recognition.

  • Logo, phone, and website prominently listed on school and Foundation websites
  • Priority placement in weekly newsletter
  • Personalized sponsor posts on Foundation social media
  • Logo and name shown on individual marquee slide throughout the year


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STEAM Night Sponsor
$250

STEAM Night Sponsorship includes -

·      Business logo and name displayed on a group sponsor slide on the digital marquee prior to STEAM Night

·      Company banner (that you provide) displayed during STEAM Night events

 


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Charger Chase Sponsor
$250

Charger Chase Sponsorship includes -

·      Business logo and name displayed on a group sponsor slide on the digital marquee prior to Charger Chase

·      Company banner (that you provide) displayed during Charger Chase events

 

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